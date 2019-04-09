DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Deutsche Börse AG: Deutsche Börse creates a new index and portfolio / risk analytics provider with strong value creation potential



09-Apr-2019

Deutsche Börse AG - Deutsche Börse creates a new index and portfolio / risk analytics provider with strong value creation potential

Deutsche Börse AG ("Deutsche Börse") has entered into binding agreements on the acquisition of Axioma Inc. ("Axioma"), which is a leading provider of portfolio and risk management solutions. Axioma will be combined with Deutsche Börse's entire index business (STOXX and DAX) to create a new company with strong value creation potential.

As part of this, Deutsche Börse has entered into a partnership with General Atlantic, which will invest around 715 million US-Dollar into the new company, resulting in an ownership of around 19%. This is based on a valuation of 2.6 billion Euro for the index business of Deutsche Börse and an Axioma acquisition value of 850 million US-Dollar (cash and debt free; around 820 million US-Dollar equity value), which will be financed by General Atlantic's investment. The transaction will be cash-neutral for Deutsche Börse. In addition to Deutsche Börse as majority shareholder and General Atlantic also certain members of the Axioma management will reinvest around 105 million US-Dollar of their sales proceeds and become shareholders of the new company.

The combination will create a fully-integrated, leading buy-side intelligence player that will provide products and analytics to meet growing market demands. Axioma and Deutsche Börse's index business are highly complementary and, as a result, the new company is expected to achieve annualized pre-tax run-rate synergies of around 30 million Euro by the end of 2021. The new company will be led by the current Axioma CEO, Sebastian Ceria.

The transaction is subject to approval by the relevant competition authorities and further customary conditions and is expected to close in the third Quarter 2019.

