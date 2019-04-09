Log in
04/09/2019 | 12:40pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Deutsche Börse AG: Deutsche Börse creates a new index and portfolio / risk analytics provider with strong value creation potential

09-Apr-2019 / 18:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Börse AG - Deutsche Börse creates a new index and portfolio / risk analytics provider with strong value creation potential

Deutsche Börse AG ("Deutsche Börse") has entered into binding agreements on the acquisition of Axioma Inc. ("Axioma"), which is a leading provider of portfolio and risk management solutions. Axioma will be combined with Deutsche Börse's entire index business (STOXX and DAX) to create a new company with strong value creation potential.

As part of this, Deutsche Börse has entered into a partnership with General Atlantic, which will invest around 715 million US-Dollar into the new company, resulting in an ownership of around 19%. This is based on a valuation of 2.6 billion Euro for the index business of Deutsche Börse and an Axioma acquisition value of 850 million US-Dollar (cash and debt free; around 820 million US-Dollar equity value), which will be financed by General Atlantic's investment. The transaction will be cash-neutral for Deutsche Börse. In addition to Deutsche Börse as majority shareholder and General Atlantic also certain members of the Axioma management will reinvest around 105 million US-Dollar of their sales proceeds and become shareholders of the new company.

The combination will create a fully-integrated, leading buy-side intelligence player that will provide products and analytics to meet growing market demands. Axioma and Deutsche Börse's index business are highly complementary and, as a result, the new company is expected to achieve annualized pre-tax run-rate synergies of around 30 million Euro by the end of 2021. The new company will be led by the current Axioma CEO, Sebastian Ceria.

The transaction is subject to approval by the relevant competition authorities and further customary conditions and is expected to close in the third Quarter 2019.



Contact:
Ingrid Haas
Group Communications
Deutsche Börse AG
Telefon: +49 69 211 1 32 17


Martin Halusa
Group Communications
Deutsche Börse AG
Telefon: +49 69 211 1 29 01


E-Mail: media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com

09-Apr-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG
-
60485 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 211 - 0
E-mail: ir@deutsche-boerse.com
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com
ISIN: DE0005810055, DE000A1RE1W1, DE000A2LQJ75, DE000A161W62, DE000A1684V3
WKN: 581005, A1RE1W, A2LQJ7, A161W6, A1684V
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 797845

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

797845  09-Apr-2019 CET/CEST

© EQS 2019
