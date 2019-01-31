Log in
Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

01/31/2019 | 04:20am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Börse AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

31.01.2019 / 10:17
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 15, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 15, 2019 German: http://deutsche-boerse.com/blob/3579790/890f614d880b33b12cad1ca6a0c70c43/data/annual-report-2018_tug_jahresfinanzbericht_20190131_de.pdf English: http://deutsche-boerse.com/blob/3579782/bb5b085556f50288e526df019c292f2e/data/annual-report-2018_tug_jahresfinanzbericht_e_20190131_en.pdf

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 15, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 15, 2019 German: http://deutsche-boerse.com/blob/3579792/42d7e70c4b52393ea08dfe76e00e3cd4/data/annual-report-2018_tug_konzern-jahresfinanzbericht_20190131_de.pdf English: http://deutsche-boerse.com/blob/3579776/6c14da05b30335461cf5f9b946aebc3c/data/annual-report-2018_tug_konzern-jahresfinanzbericht_e_20190131_en.pdf


31.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG
-
60485 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

771291  31.01.2019 

© EQS 2019
