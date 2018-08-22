Deutsche Börse AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares

Frankfurt am Main, 22 August 2018

In the period from 13 August 2018 to, and including, 17 August 2018, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 133,868 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which had been announced by the announcement of 22 November 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Shares(Number) Average-price(EUR)

13-Aug-18 41,901 EUR113.2217

14-Aug-18 21,000 EUR113.2560

15-Aug-18 28,221 EUR112.2944

16-Aug-18 21,076 EUR111.8241

17-Aug-18 21,670 EUR111.7252

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since 13 August 2018 through, and including, 17 August 2018 amounts to 133,868 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse (www.deutsche-boerse.com).