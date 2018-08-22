DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Deutsche Börse AG: Release of a capital market information
22.08.2018 / 10:27
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Frankfurt am Main, 22 August 2018
In the period from 13 August 2018 to, and including, 17 August 2018,
Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 133,868 shares within the framework
of its ongoing share buy-back program which had been announced by the
announcement of 22 November 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No
2016/1052.
Shares were purchased as follows:
Date Shares(Number) Average-price(EUR)
13-Aug-18 41,901 EUR113.2217
14-Aug-18 21,000 EUR113.2560
15-Aug-18 28,221 EUR112.2944
16-Aug-18 21,076 EUR111.8241
17-Aug-18 21,670 EUR111.7252
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back
program since 13 August 2018 through, and including, 17 August 2018 amounts
to 133,868 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading
platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution
that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse
(www.deutsche-boerse.com).
22.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de