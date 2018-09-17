Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Boerse    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BOERSE (DB1)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Deutsche Börse AG: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 01:35pm CEST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Deutsche Börse AG: Release of a capital market information

17.09.2018 / 13:27
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 17 September 2018

In the period from 10 September 2018 to, and including, 14 September 2018, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 108,588 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which had been announced by the announcement of 8 August 2018 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Shares(Number) Average-price(EUR)

10-Sep-18 17,969 EUR117.09
11-Sep-18 19,456 EUR116.93
12-Sep-18 11,985 EUR118.65
13-Sep-18 34,178 EUR117.66
14-Sep-18 25,000 EUR117.57

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since 13 August 2018 through, and including, 14 September 2018 amounts to 574,496 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse (www.deutsche-boerse.com).


17.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG
-
60485 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

724297  17.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=724297&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BOERSE
01:35pDEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/13DEUTSCHE BOERSE : Startups gain better access to later stage financing
PU
09/13UK watchdog says to investigate CME deal to buy NEX
RE
09/11DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/10DEUTSCHE BOERSE : Börse widens its market data offering to include FX markets
PU
09/06Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
DJ
09/05Germany's Commerzbank gets the boot from the DAX index
RE
09/05DEUTSCHE BOERSE : Wirecard AG to be included in DAX - new composition for TecDAX..
PU
09/04Top U.S. regulator calls for 'reset' in relations with other countries
RE
09/04DEUTSCHE BOERSE : Börse Photography Foundation congratulates new Foam Talents 20..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/29Deutsche Börse AG ADR (DBOEY) CEO Theodor Weimer on Q2 2018 Results - Earning.. 
07/26Deutsche Boerse AG ADR reports Q2 results 
06/29GAIN Capital gets net proceeds of $85M for GTX ECN sale 
05/24Use Volatility To Your Advantage With These 3 Stocks 
05/17Deutsche Borse (DBOEY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 707 M
EBIT 2018 1 420 M
Net income 2018 913 M
Debt 2018 685 M
Yield 2018 2,27%
P/E ratio 2018 24,20
P/E ratio 2019 19,84
EV / Sales 2018 8,64x
EV / Sales 2019 7,99x
Capitalization 22 716 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Boerse Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 118 €
Spread / Average Target -0,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Joachim Faber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Richard David Antony Berliand Member-Supervisory Board
Hans-Peter Gabe Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BOERSE21.59%26 407
CME GROUP18.56%58 976
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC10.50%44 711
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-8.60%35 124
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-0.98%24 350
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE26.29%21 788
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.