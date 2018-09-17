Deutsche Börse AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares

17.09.2018 / 13:27

Frankfurt am Main, 17 September 2018

In the period from 10 September 2018 to, and including, 14 September 2018, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 108,588 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which had been announced by the announcement of 8 August 2018 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Shares(Number) Average-price(EUR)

10-Sep-18 17,969 EUR117.09

11-Sep-18 19,456 EUR116.93

12-Sep-18 11,985 EUR118.65

13-Sep-18 34,178 EUR117.66

14-Sep-18 25,000 EUR117.57

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since 13 August 2018 through, and including, 14 September 2018 amounts to 574,496 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse (www.deutsche-boerse.com).