MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Boerse

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

(DB1)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/11 02:45:06 pm
112.9 EUR   -0.70%
RE
RE
05:08aDeutsche Boerse, Swisscom, Sygnum Form Strategic Partnership
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Euronext extends Oslo Bors takeover offer on same terms

03/11/2019 | 02:08pm EDT

PARIS/OSLO (Reuters) - European exchange group Euronext on Monday extended its offer for Oslo Bors, while keeping the terms unchanged, as its battle with Nasdaq for control of Norway's stock market operator escalates.

Euronext's offer, due to expire on March 11, is now open until April 1 at 6 pm, Central European time. The terms remain at 158 Norwegian crowns per Oslo Bors share, the price Euronext offered when it raised its bid last month.

New York-based stock market operator Nasdaq had matched Euronext's price last week. Both offers value Oslo Bors at around 6.8 billion Norwegian crowns (594.8 million pounds).

The bid battle for Oslo Bors, one of the last independent stock market operators, began in December, when Euronext, which operates stock markets in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon and Dublin, made the first move.

The Norwegian bourse's board's response was to seek new bidders and it encouraged U.S.-based Nasdaq to make a rival offer, which was then supported by the Oslo Bors board and its largest shareholder Norwegian bank DNB.

Paris-based Euronext had initially said it had secured the backing of slightly more than half of Oslo Bors shareholders, who had committed to sell "irrevocably", even in the case of a rival offer.

Oslo Bors's board continues to back Nasdaq, an Oslo Bors spokesman said on Monday. "The extension of the offer does not change the situation. It is the same offer," he said.

DNB, which holds a 20 percent stake in Oslo Bors, is sticking with the Nasdaq offer, a spokesman for DNB said.

Mutual insurance group KLP, Oslo Bors' second-largest shareholder with a 10-percent stake, is also sticking with Nasdaq's offer, a spokeswoman said.

The acquisition of Oslo Bors would diversify Euronext's revenue from shares and derivative trading into seafood derivatives as well as oil services and shipping.

Euronext plans to appoint Oslo Bors's CEO to its managing board, with responsibility for all commodities operations. It said it would also invite a leading figure from the Norwegian financial community to its board.

It has also said it would concentrate all its commodities businesses in Oslo.

Euronext has been looking to expand but remaining opportunities are scarce as market operators either already belong to large groups or want to remain independent.

Large-scale mergers have also met opposition from competition regulators, who have blocked a planned tie-up between Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Inti Landauro and Gwladys Fouche
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE -0.53% 113.1 Delayed Quote.8.34%
EURONEXT 0.18% 54.5 Real-time Quote.8.15%
NASDAQ 0.77% 84.05 Delayed Quote.2.29%
OSLO BORS VPS HOLDING ASA End-of-day quote.
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BOERSE
RE
RE
05:08aDeutsche Boerse, Swisscom, Sygnum Form Strategic Partnership
DJ
03/08DEUTSCHE BOERSE : Proposes Candidates for Supervisory Board
DJ
03/06Knorr-Bremse and Dialog Semiconductor to Enter MDAX Index March 18
DJ
03/01DEUTSCHE BOERSE : London Stock Exchange to cut 250 jobs, drops margin target
RE
02/27ECB needs oversight of clearing houses if it is to fund them - Coeure
RE
02/25UK and U.S. regulators build Brexit 'bridge' for derivatives
RE
02/21LCH says bulk of euro repo, debt now cleared in Paris unit
RE
02/15Euronext confident 'dual-listed' trading to continue after Brexit
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 2 998 M
EBIT 2019 1 584 M
Net income 2019 1 071 M
Debt 2019 619 M
Yield 2019 2,59%
P/E ratio 2019 19,50
P/E ratio 2020 17,25
Capi. / Sales 2019 7,41x
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,72x
Capitalization 21 603 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Boerse Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 121 €
Spread / Average Target 6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Joachim Faber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Richard David Antony Berliand Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BOERSE8.34%24 270
CME GROUP INC.-8.81%61 376
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED16.62%42 483
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC-3.76%41 216
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 521
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE14.11%21 003
