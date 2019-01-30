Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Boerse    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BOERSE (DB1)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LSE digs deeper into market infrastructure with Euroclear buy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 05:23am EST
Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - London Stock Exchange said it would buy a minority stake in Euroclear, Europe's biggest settlement house for securities, giving it a role in all parts of a transaction from trading to clearing and settlement.

LSE is paying 278.5 million euros (242.8 million pounds) for a minority stake of 4.92 percent in the Brussels-based settlement house, giving the exchange operator an edge after Britain leaves the European Union. Euroclear comes under the bloc's rules.

The transaction would also deepen LSE's influence over core market infrastructure and the firms expect a representative of LSE to join the board of Euroclear.

"LSEG's minority investment is expected to strengthen LSEG and Euroclear's existing operational and commercial relationship and provide further opportunities," LSE said in a statement.

LSE said the deal would add to its earnings and be funded with existing cash and debt facilities.

After LSE and Deutsche Boerse's fifth attempt at an Anglo-German tie up unravelled in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, there has been speculation about what it might do next.

The Evening Standard newspaper reported this month that the LSE is interested in bidding for Norway's Oslo Bors, already the subject of a bid by Euronext.

Analysts have said https://www.reuters.com/article/euroclear-ma-lse/lse-would-gain-from-takeover-of-hidden-jewel-euroclear-ubs-analysts-idUSL8N1LH2L8 a takeover of Euroclear by LSE would make financial sense and give European Union rivals such as Deutsche Boerse - which owns Clearstream - a run for their money. Euroclear already settles stock and bond trades for LSE.

Euroclear also settles stock and bond trades for LSE's smaller rival Euronext, the pan-European bourse with operations in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon.

Settlement refers to the final leg of a trade when legal ownership is swapped for payment, coming after trading and clearing.

The Intercontinental Exchange has also built a stake in Euroclear, and French bank Societe Generale sold a 2.05 percent stake in Euroclear to Belgian state-owned financial firm SFPI in November.

(G
raphic: European Exchanges Race To Bulk Up link:

LSE's deal comes as the exchange operator has been tightening its grip on derivatives clearing in a sign of growing confidence that the threat of losing business to rival Deutsche Boerse after Brexit was receding.

In the first major move by the London exchange's new chief executive David Schwimmer, the former Goldman Sachs banker who took the reins last year, the LSE in October increased its stake in LCH to over 80 percent.

LSE's LCH is one of the world's top clearing houses for derivatives, but its dominance in euro denominated transactions has led to calls for that activity to be relocated to the single currency area after Britain exits the European Union.

Euroclear looks after about 28.2 trillion euros of assets for customers or half the European settlement market.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Huw Jones in London; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

By Noor Zainab Hussain
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE -0.77% 115.75 Delayed Quote.11.15%
EURONEXT -2.84% 52.95 Real-time Quote.8.35%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC -0.48% 75.35 Delayed Quote.0.03%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 0.20% 4541 Delayed Quote.11.52%
OSLO BORS VPS HOLDING ASA --End-of-day quote.
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -0.36% 28.03 Real-time Quote.1.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BOERSE
05:23aLSE digs deeper into market infrastructure with Euroclear buy
RE
01/24Aquis beats rivals to EU share trade licence ahead of Brexit
RE
01/23DEUTSCHE BOERSE : to Beat 2018 Adjusted Net Profit Guidance
DJ
01/22DEUTSCHE BOERSE : sees adjusted net profit growth of around 17 percent in 2018
RE
01/22DEUTSCHE BOERSE : Deutsche Boerse AG Is Expecting To Significantly Exceed The Pr..
DJ
01/22DEUTSCHE BOERSE : sees adjusted net profit growth of around 17 percent in 2018
RE
01/22DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Deutsche Börse AG is expecting to significantly exceed the p..
EQ
01/22DEUTSCHE BOERSE : PGGM is the first pension fund manager to centrally clear repo..
PU
01/21LSE eyes bid for Oslo Bors - Evening Standard
RE
01/16DEUTSCHE BOERSE : Eurex Clearing appoints Dmitrij Senko as Chief Risk Officer
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 800 M
EBIT 2018 1 432 M
Net income 2018 901 M
Debt 2018 1 179 M
Yield 2018 2,28%
P/E ratio 2018 24,39
P/E ratio 2019 19,69
EV / Sales 2018 8,34x
EV / Sales 2019 7,59x
Capitalization 22 164 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Boerse Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 120 €
Spread / Average Target 3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Joachim Faber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Richard David Antony Berliand Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BOERSE11.15%25 370
CME GROUP-1.68%66 174
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC0.03%43 123
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED5.86%38 893
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%20 694
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE11.52%20 363
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.