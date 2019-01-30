Log in
DEUTSCHE BOERSE

DEUTSCHE BOERSE (DB1)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/30 04:27:01 am
115.775 EUR   -0.75%
03:22aLSE to buy stake in Euroclear for 278.5 million euros
RE
01/24Aquis beats rivals to EU share trade licence ahead of Brexit
RE
01/23DEUTSCHE BOERSE : to Beat 2018 Adjusted Net Profit Guidance
DJ
News 
LSE to buy stake in Euroclear for 278.5 million euros

LSE to buy stake in Euroclear for 278.5 million euros

01/30/2019 | 03:22am EST
Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Wednesday it would buy a 4.92 percent stake in Euroclear, Europe's biggest settlement house for securities, for 278.5 million euros (243.35 million pounds).

The British exchange operator said the deal would give it a stake in all parts of a transaction - trading, clearing and settlement.

Analysts have said https://www.reuters.com/article/euroclear-ma-lse/lse-would-gain-from-takeover-of-hidden-jewel-euroclear-ubs-analysts-idUSL8N1LH2L8 a takeover of Brussels-based Euroclear by LSE would make financial sense and give European Union rivals such as Deutsche Boerse a run for their money.

LSE said the deal would add to its earnings and would be funded with existing cash and debt facilities.

"LSEG's minority investment is expected to strengthen LSEG and Euroclear's existing operational and commercial relationship and provide further opportunities," LSE said in a statement.

Euroclear also settles stock and bond trades for LSE's smaller rival Euronext, the pan-European bourse with operations in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon.

The Intercontinental Exchange has also built a stake in Euroclear, and French bank Societe Generale sold a 2.05 percent stake in Euroclear to Belgian state-owned financial firm SFPI in November.

LSE's deal comes as the exchange operator has been tightening its grip on derivatives clearing in a sign of growing confidence that the threat of losing business to after Brexit was receding.

LSE's LCH is one of the world's top clearing houses for derivatives, but its dominance in euro denominated transactions has led to calls for that activity to be relocated to the single currency area after Britain exits the European Union.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE -0.13% 116.5 Delayed Quote.11.15%
EURONEXT -2.20% 53.3 Real-time Quote.8.35%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 0.00% 4529 Delayed Quote.11.52%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -0.80% 27.915 Real-time Quote.1.13%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 800 M
EBIT 2018 1 432 M
Net income 2018 901 M
Debt 2018 1 179 M
Yield 2018 2,28%
P/E ratio 2018 24,39
P/E ratio 2019 19,69
EV / Sales 2018 8,34x
EV / Sales 2019 7,59x
Capitalization 22 164 M
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BOERSE11.15%25 370
CME GROUP-1.68%66 174
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC0.03%43 123
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED5.86%38 893
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%20 694
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE11.52%20 363
