DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Personnel matter: Simone Reinhold leaves Deutsche Börse AG

02/05/2019 | 05:59am EST

Simone Reinhold (53), until now Managing Director of Group Marketing, leaves the company after 25 years, in cordial agreement with the company.

Ingrid M. Haas, Managing Director, Group Communications & Marketing, Deutsche Börse AG, said: 'Simone Reinhold is a distinguished expert in B2B and B2C marketing in the capital market sector, with outstanding knowledge particularly in digital marketing and in the development and implementation of strategies in the area of brand architecture with a strong customer focus. In addition, she is an outstanding and highly esteemed manager'.

Deutsche Börse AG would like to thank Simone Reinhold for her many years of high value contribution and her extraordinary commitment in managerial functions for the marketing of the Group and the business areas, especially in the derivatives area of Eurex. She developed the brands of the cash market system Xetra and of the Group's trading and clearing system (T7, C7). On the marketing side, she positioned the clearing house of the Group (Eurex Clearing) and the joint venture CEINEX in the competitive environment.

Media contact:

Mareike Sich
+49 69 2 11 1 8486
Mareike.sich@deutsche-boerse.com

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 10:58:06 UTC
