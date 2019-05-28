Log in
Deutsche Boerse : Börse's Regulatory Reporting Hub to start SFTR services

05/28/2019 | 08:09am EDT

Deutsche Börse's Regulatory Reporting Hub is adding a new solution for the Securities Financing Transactions Regulation (SFTR) to its suite of regulatory reporting services. This solution will help clients manage their SFTR reporting challenges, will improve reporting data quality and reporting efficiency.

The Regulatory Reporting Hub's SFTR solution will cover data collection, validation, enrichment, submission report construction and trade repository integration with REGIS-TR. Clients will be able to report any type of securities financing transactions (SFTs) through the platform.

The Hub will ensure SFTR compliance for Eurex Clearing's cleared securities lending and repo business. Furthermore, the Hub enables Eurex Clearing members to enrich their SFTR reporting with Eurex Repo and Eurex Clearing data (Counterparty, Transaction & Principal Collateral, CCP Margin). This enrichment service covers all SFTR-reportable transactions that are concluded on Eurex Repo and cleared by Eurex Clearing as central counterparty (CCP) (cleared repo incl. GC Pooling, cleared securities lending).

This offering reduces SFTR implementation costs for clearing participants and increases reporting efficiency by using consistent data.

'Deutsche Börse's Regulatory Reporting Hub will deliver a unique solution for SFTR by leveraging the Group's specific assets and reference data. Deutsche Börse's SFTR reporting service enables our clients to leverage synergies across multiple regulations,' said Thomas Feindt, Head of Regulatory Services, Deutsche Börse.

More information about the features of Deutsche Börse's SFTR solution and benefits can be found on the Regulatory Reporting Hub website.


About SFTR:
SFTR affects all counterparties to securities financing transactions (SFTs) that are established within the EU (including EU and third-country branches) as well as EU-domiciled branches of third-country entities. Starting dates of the reporting obligation will be phased in according to the counterparty classification. The first stage (banks) will begin on 11 April 2020; the buy side is to follow on 11 October 2020 and non-financial counterparties on 11 January 2021.


About Deutsche Börse's Regulatory Reporting Hub:
Domiciled in Germany, Deutsche Börse offers comprehensive solutions for regulatory compliance on a single platform - the Regulatory Reporting Hub. Over 2,400 firms to date use the Hub to fulfil reporting obligations. The Hub is approved by BaFIN as an Approved Reporting Mechanism (ARM) and Approved Publication Arrangement (APA). Clients can report transactions and positions to all European national competent authorities (NCAs) and REGIS-TR, allowing them to fulfil their transparency requirements as set out in MiFID II/MIFIR, EMIR and SFTR.


Media contact:
Andreas v. Brevern
andreas.von.brevern@deutsche-boerse.com
+49-(0) 69-2 11-1 42 84

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 12:08:05 UTC
