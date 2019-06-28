Log in
Deutsche Boerse : IPO of TRATON on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

06/28/2019

TRATON SE (ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7) was listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of today. The shares of the commercial vehicle manufacturer started trading at €27.00. The issue price was €27.00.


According to the company, the IPO lays the foundation for TRATON's further growth and will enable greater entrepreneurial flexibility. Volkswagen AG was previously the sole shareholder of TRATON.


The IPO was accompanied by Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan. They all act as designated sponsor in Xetra trading. Baader Bank is the specialist on the Börse Frankfurt market.


TRATON SE, together with its brands MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus and RIO, is one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.


In 2018, TRATON GROUP's brands sold a total of around 233,000 vehicles. The product range includes light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses, which are produced in 29 locations in 17 countries. At the end of 2018, the company employed around 81,000 people worldwide in its commercial vehicle brands. Last year's revenues amounted to €25.9 billion.



Media contact:
Patrick Kalbhenn
+49 (0)69 211-1 47 30
media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 09:20:04 UTC
