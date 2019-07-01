Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Boerse AG    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG

(DB1)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Boerse : New Xetra EnLight service allows cleared RFQ block trading

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 06:08am EDT

On Xetra, Europe's leading market for ETFs and German equities, a new functionality was introduced today that allows block trading outside the order book through an RFQ (Request for Quote) workflow.

The Xetra EnLight service is available for all equities, ETFs and ETPs and enables clients to leverage the full range of Deutsche Börse Group's service offering: from trading, clearing and settlement to post-trade reporting and market data dissemination.

'Our new RFQ service complements our existing offering for block trading. The process is designed to achieve a high degree of automation, while at the same time reducing settlement and counterparty risks,' says Michael Krogmann, Management Board member of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Central counterparty clearing adds settlement netting of on- and off-order book transactions, failed trades management and client asset protection to RFQ trading.

'Clients are able to use our new RFQ service out of the box without the need for additional connectivity. We look forward to offering this new service with support of Europe's leading market making firms, like Flow Traders, Optiver, Susquehanna, Mediobanca and Oddo Seydler,' adds Krogmann.

Folkert Joling, CTrO at Flow Traders, says: 'Xetra's EnLight RFQ solution can offer significant advantages to the ETF market. As an international market maker, Flow Traders welcomes the opportunity for more buy-side participants to directly interact with its quotes. This new functionality combines the best of direct pricing and the CCP process in one of Europe's leading ETF markets.'


Further details on Xetra EnLight can be found here.




Media contact:

Deutsche Börse AG

Patrick Kalbhenn

+49 (69) 211 - 1 47 30
media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 10:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG
06:08aDEUTSCHE BOERSE : New Xetra EnLight service allows cleared RFQ block trading
PU
03:43aInvestors scramble to swerve Swiss share trading block after EU row
RE
06/28FRENCH MARKET WATCHDOG TO LONDON : stop trading EU shares after Brexit
RE
06/28DEUTSCHE BOERSE : IPO of TRATON on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
PU
06/26No breakthrough in Swiss-EU battle of the bourses
RE
06/25DEUTSCHE BOERSE : Eurex welcomes Swiss Life as direct clearing member
PU
06/24Swiss ready to retaliate against EU over stock market access
RE
06/24DEUTSCHE BOERSE : STOXX wins multi-billion landmark deal with four German pensio..
PU
06/24DEUTSCHE BOERSE : Bulgarian Stock Exchange introduces Deutsche Börse's T7 tradin..
PU
06/21Swiss-EU bourse battle breaks out over stalled treaty
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 929 M
EBIT 2019 1 591 M
Net income 2019 1 050 M
Debt 2019 900 M
Yield 2019 2,38%
P/E ratio 2019 21,6x
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
EV / Sales2019 8,09x
EV / Sales2020 7,43x
Capitalization 22 808 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Boerse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 123  €
Last Close Price 124  €
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target -0,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Joachim Faber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Richard David Antony Berliand Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG18.53%26 882
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC14.08%48 459
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED20.65%44 420
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE35.06%24 348
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%22 428
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%20 032
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About