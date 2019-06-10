Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Boerse AG    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG

(DB1)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 06/10 06:53:40 am
126.45 EUR   +0.08%
06:26aEuroclear CEO considering IPO in review, rules out mergers
RE
06/06Grenke to Replace Wacker Chemie on MDAX Index on June 24
DJ
06/05DEUTSCHE BOERSE : Grenke AG new joiner in MDAX
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Euroclear CEO considering IPO in review, rules out mergers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 06:26am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Euroclear is open to a "fundamental transformation", either through a listing or placing shares with major investors, but is ruling out a merger, the chief executive of Europe's biggest stock and bond settlement house said.

Euroclear is a cornerstone of Europe's financial plumbing, ensuring the completion of securities transactions worth 791 trillion euros last year.

It looked after nearly 29 trillion euros of assets in 2018, about half the European settlement market, and announced in March it has hired Goldman Sachs to look at strategic options, barely a year after Lieve Mostrey became its chief executive.

"We are open to a fundamental transformation of our shareholding, and we would like to do that in an orderly fashion," Mostrey told Reuters, adding that she will update Euroclear shareholders after the summer.

"We are examining two options, private placement with long term investors, or an IPO. We don't think we should merge with any party," the 58-year-old Belgian said.

Any attempt to take over Euroclear would inevitably face tough scrutiny from the European Union, given the company's strategic importance to the bloc's capital market.

UBS described Euroclear as a "hidden jewel" in 2017, saying a merger with London Stock Exchange would make sense and pose tougher competition for its main rival, Deutsche Boerse's Clearstream.

However, it was rival exchange ICE which later that year bought just below 10% of Euroclear in two transactions, valuing the Brussels-headquartered company at 5.8 billion euros.

This had made several shareholders sit up and ask how they could offload their small stakes, Mostrey said, with many banks wanting to sell to avoid having to hold capital against an unlisted shareholding.

THREAT TO BUSINESS

LSE, a major Euroclear customer, bought a 5% stake in it in January. But most shareholdings are far smaller, making them less attractive and laborious to scoop up.

The nine largest shareholders own 55% percent of Euroclear, but there are about 115 shareholders, meaning a long tail of firms owning fractions of 1%.

"An orderly structured process can help to put big and small shareholders that want to sell a bit more at par in the process," Mostrey, a former BNP Paribas and Fortis banker, said.

Faced with Brexit, 50-year-old Euroclear moved its holding company from Britain to Belgium and raised the cap on voting to 25% from 5%.

Mostrey said a cap would be hard to keep if the company floated, but it was essential that Euroclear remains connected to a broad range of clients, whatever its future structure.

"We believe we will continue to have a diverse shareholding ... As soon as we would be owned by one party, it would be a threat to our business," Mostrey said.

Mostrey said Euroclear would be attractive to long-term investors like pension and sovereign wealth funds attracted by its steady dividends.

Euroclear made a net profit of 322 million euros in 2018, with 75 percent of revenues from its settlement, safekeeping and funds business, but the strongest growth is in helping to shuttle collateral around the financial system to back trades.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Huw Jones
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG 0.88% 126.35 Delayed Quote.20.39%
EURONEXT N.V. 1.41% 64.9 Real-time Quote.27.24%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 0.00% 189.81 Delayed Quote.13.62%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 0.22% 85.38 Delayed Quote.13.34%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 0.37% 5432 Delayed Quote.33.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG
06:26aEuroclear CEO considering IPO in review, rules out mergers
RE
06/06Grenke to Replace Wacker Chemie on MDAX Index on June 24
DJ
06/05DEUTSCHE BOERSE : Grenke AG new joiner in MDAX
PU
06/05DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
06/05London Stock Exchange CEO says 'hard to think' about big mergers
RE
06/05LEARN TO GROW : Programme for start-ups reloaded
PU
06/04EU's markets watchdog warns of split share trading if no-deal Brexit
RE
06/03Deutsche Bank, UniCredit start their Brexit swaps trades move from London
AQ
06/03DEUTSCHE BOERSE : Exhibition “Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize ..
PU
06/03DEUTSCHE BOERSE : Cash markets achieve turnover of 146.0 billion euros in May
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 2 962 M
EBIT 2019 1 586 M
Net income 2019 1 063 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,36%
P/E ratio 2019 21,80
P/E ratio 2020 19,25
EV / Sales 2019 8,11x
EV / Sales 2020 7,03x
Capitalization 24 007 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Boerse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 123 €
Spread / Average Target -2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Joachim Faber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Richard David Antony Berliand Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG20.39%26 372
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC13.34%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED9.62%39 570
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE33.23%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%19 346
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About