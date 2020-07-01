Log in
Britain to reopen temporary market access regime for EU financial firms

07/01/2020 | 10:54am EDT

By Huw Jones

Britain will reopen its temporary market access regime for European Union financial firms in September to tide companies over during London's parting of ways with the bloc, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday.

Britain left the EU in January and a transition period ends in December. It has a "temporary permissions regime", or TPR, to allow EU-based firms to continue serving customers in Britain for a limited period after that so they have time to obtain authorisation under Britain's rules.

The TPR has been closed to new applications, but since then Britain has made it clear it will not apply for an extension to the transition period.

"Over 1,000 firms and over 600 fund managers have already notified us, and we will reopen the notification window on 30 September," Nausicaa Delfas, the Financial Conduct Authority's executive director for international, told a City & Financial online event.

"In short, my message to you is that we all need to continue to prepare for a range of scenarios, to be ready for the end of the year," Delfas said.

Britain and the EU have missed an end of June deadline for completing "equivalence" assessments of each other's rules to allow selected access to their respective financial markets, with London and Brussels blaming each other.

Delfas said allowing equivalence based access is the best way to avoid clashes in derivatives and share trading after December.

The EU is concerned that Britain will seek a competitive advantage by easing rules inherited from the bloc.

"We are not proposing some new deregulatory step," Delfas said.

"On the contrary we very much support global standards, open markets and high regulatory standards."

(Reporting by Huw Jones, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan and Philippa Fletcher)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 0.87% 162.5 Delayed Quote.14.91%
EURONEXT N.V. 1.79% 90.85 Real-time Quote.22.85%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -0.07% 8354 Delayed Quote.7.85%
TPR CO., LTD. -2.46% 1307 End-of-day quote.-39.55%
Financials
Sales 2020 3 270 M 3 669 M 3 669 M
Net income 2020 1 170 M 1 313 M 1 313 M
Net Debt 2020 1 436 M 1 611 M 1 611 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,3x
Yield 2020 1,95%
Capitalization 29 541 M 33 245 M 33 143 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,47x
Nbr of Employees 6 467
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 152,21 €
Last Close Price 161,05 €
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target -5,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Martin Jetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Mareike Sich Head-Financial, Corporate & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG14.91%33 245
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED30.43%53 843
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-1.03%50 126
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC7.85%36 317
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO28.21%20 547
NASDAQ11.55%19 602
