Deutsche Boerse May Bid for Spanish Stock-Exchange Operator BME -La Informacion

--Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1.XE) is studying a bid for Spanish stock-exchange operator Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Systemas Financieros SA (BME.MC), Spanish paper La Informacion reports, citing market sources.

--The plan is still at a preliminary stage and Deutsche Boerse declined to comment to La Informacion.

--On Monday, Euronext NV said it was in talks which could lead to an offer for BME, while Swiss stock-exchange operator SIX Group AG said it planned to make an offer valuing the Spanish company at 2.84 billion euros ($3.14 billion).

Full story in Spanish: https://bit.ly/342KYPM

