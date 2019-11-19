Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Börse AG

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Deutsche Boerse May Bid for Spanish Stock-Exchange Operator BME -La Informacion

0
11/19/2019 | 05:15am EST

--Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1.XE) is studying a bid for Spanish stock-exchange operator Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Systemas Financieros SA (BME.MC), Spanish paper La Informacion reports, citing market sources.

--The plan is still at a preliminary stage and Deutsche Boerse declined to comment to La Informacion.

--On Monday, Euronext NV said it was in talks which could lead to an offer for BME, while Swiss stock-exchange operator SIX Group AG said it planned to make an offer valuing the Spanish company at 2.84 billion euros ($3.14 billion).

Full story in Spanish: https://bit.ly/342KYPM

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A. 38.03% 35.06 End-of-day quote.44.16%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 0.98% 139.1 Delayed Quote.31.25%
EURONEXT N.V. -1.31% 71.55 Real-time Quote.44.14%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 945 M
EBIT 2019 1 589 M
Net income 2019 1 034 M
Debt 2019 940 M
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 24,5x
P/E ratio 2020 21,5x
EV / Sales2019 8,89x
EV / Sales2020 8,30x
Capitalization 25 250 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 139,54  €
Last Close Price 137,75  €
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Joachim Faber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Heinz Flöther Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG31.25%27 996
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.23.22%51 687
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.17%39 381
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC68.39%30 974
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 943
NASDAQ27.00%17 146
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
