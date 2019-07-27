Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Börse AG    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Börse AG: Executive Board does not expect successful completion of discussions concerning purchase of certain FX business units

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2019 | 05:25am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Deutsche Börse AG: Executive Board does not expect successful completion of discussions concerning purchase of certain FX business units

27-Jul-2019 / 11:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Börse AG - Executive Board does not expect successful completion of discussions concerning purchase of certain FX business units


The Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG has concluded, following today's statement by London Stock Exchange Group plc confirming discussions about a possible acquisition of Refinitiv Holdings Ltd ("Refinitiv"), that it does not expect Deutsche Börse AG's discussions with Refinitiv on a potential purchase of certain FX business units to be successfully completed.




Contact:
Ingrid Haas
Group Communications
Deutsche Börse AG
Telefon: +49 69 211 1 32 17


Martin Halusa
Group Communications
Deutsche Börse AG
Telefon: +49 69 211 1 29 01


E-Mail: media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com

27-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG
-
60485 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 211 - 0
E-mail: ir@deutsche-boerse.com
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com
ISIN: DE0005810055, DE000A1RE1W1, DE000A2LQJ75, DE000A161W62, DE000A1684V3
WKN: 581005, A1RE1W, A2LQJ7, A161W6, A1684V
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 847679

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

847679  27-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=847679&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
05:46aDeutsche Boerse no longer expects to buy Refinitiv forex assets
RE
05:25aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Executive Board does not expect successful completion of dis..
EQ
07/26London Stock Exchange in talks to buy Refinitiv for $27 billion
RE
07/26London Stock Exchange says it is in talks to buy Refinitiv for $27 billion
RE
07/24DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Boerse posts 27% rise in second-quarter net profit; confirms 20..
RE
07/16DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial rep..
PU
07/16DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial rep..
EQ
07/15BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES : EU watchdog fines Regis-TR derivatives trade repos..
RE
07/15DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Major Italian Bank Implements STOXX Low Carbon Products
PU
07/15DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : HfG Fotoförderpreis of the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundatio..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 922 M
EBIT 2019 1 579 M
Net income 2019 1 044 M
Debt 2019 942 M
Yield 2019 2,33%
P/E ratio 2019 22,4x
P/E ratio 2020 19,7x
EV / Sales2019 8,32x
EV / Sales2020 7,70x
Capitalization 23 362 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 129,13  €
Last Close Price 127,45  €
Spread / Highest target 13,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Joachim Faber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Richard David Antony Berliand Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.44%25 978
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC18.93%50 517
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED17.41%43 111
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE39.64%24 502
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 857
NASDAQ19.66%16 249
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group