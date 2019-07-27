DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Deutsche Börse AG - Executive Board does not expect successful completion of discussions concerning purchase of certain FX business units





The Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG has concluded, following today's statement by London Stock Exchange Group plc confirming discussions about a possible acquisition of Refinitiv Holdings Ltd ("Refinitiv"), that it does not expect Deutsche Börse AG's discussions with Refinitiv on a potential purchase of certain FX business units to be successfully completed.









