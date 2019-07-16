Log in
Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/16/2019 | 02:25am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Börse AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.07.2019 / 08:20
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: July 24, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: July 24, 2019 German: https://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/1584902/133f47efbdff82297bda01b6c1ced5b0/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q2-2019_de.pdf English: https://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/1584904/0fd9ad0bda5154a5d61696a68aecb871/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q2-2019_en.pdf


16.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG
-
60485 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

840085  16.07.2019 

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 926 M
EBIT 2019 1 582 M
Net income 2019 1 044 M
Debt 2019 906 M
Yield 2019 2,32%
P/E ratio 2019 22,3x
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
EV / Sales2019 8,29x
EV / Sales2020 7,63x
Capitalization 23 358 M
Managers
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Joachim Faber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Richard David Antony Berliand Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.39%26 498
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC21.98%51 723
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.07%43 870
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE39.44%24 858
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 423
NASDAQ27.84%17 235
