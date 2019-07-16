Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Börse AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

16.07.2019 / 08:20

Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: July 24, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: July 24, 2019 German: https://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/1584902/133f47efbdff82297bda01b6c1ced5b0/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q2-2019_de.pdf English: https://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/1584904/0fd9ad0bda5154a5d61696a68aecb871/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q2-2019_en.pdf

