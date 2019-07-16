Log in
Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/16/2019 | 03:40am EDT
Deutsche Börse AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial
statements

16.07.2019 / 08:20
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according
to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 24, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: July 24, 2019
German: https://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/1584902/133f47efbdff82297bda01b6c1ced5b0/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q2-2019_de.pdf
English: https://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/1584904/0fd9ad0bda5154a5d61696a68aecb871/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q2-2019_en.pdf


---------------------------------------------------------------------------

16.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

     Language:    English
     Company:     Deutsche Börse AG
                  -
                  60485 Frankfurt / Main
                  Germany
     Internet:    www.deutsche-boerse.com



     End of News    DGAP News Service

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 07:39:04 UTC
