Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Deutsche Börse AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial
statements
16.07.2019 / 08:20
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according
to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 24, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: July 24, 2019
German: https://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/1584902/133f47efbdff82297bda01b6c1ced5b0/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q2-2019_de.pdf
English: https://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/1584904/0fd9ad0bda5154a5d61696a68aecb871/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q2-2019_en.pdf
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
16.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG
-
60485 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com
End of News DGAP News Service
Disclaimer
Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 07:39:04 UTC