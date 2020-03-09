Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
0
03/09/2020 | 10:40am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Börse AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
09.03.2020 / 15:36
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: