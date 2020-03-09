Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Börse AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 13, 2020Address: https://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/1764922/e0e24a0d4323f74232fce446dea6b452/data/annual-report-2019_tug_jahresfinanzbericht_de.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 13, 2020Address: https://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/1764930/6df953554bf5791585a99dec3949d871/data/annual-report-2019_tug_jahresfinanzbericht_en.pdf Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 13, 2020Address: https://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/1764920/93a46928060fc7087d4b6111cb36e541/data/annual-report-2019_tug_konzern-jahresfinanzbericht_de.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 13, 2020Address: https://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/1764932/d70b169bd14c62b4eb3a648965796eb8/data/annual-report-2019_tug_konzern-jahresfinanzbericht_en.pdf

