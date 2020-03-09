Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Börse AG    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 10:40am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Börse AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09.03.2020 / 15:36
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 13, 2020
Address: https://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/1764922/e0e24a0d4323f74232fce446dea6b452/data/annual-report-2019_tug_jahresfinanzbericht_de.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 13, 2020
Address: https://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/1764930/6df953554bf5791585a99dec3949d871/data/annual-report-2019_tug_jahresfinanzbericht_en.pdf

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 13, 2020
Address: https://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/1764920/93a46928060fc7087d4b6111cb36e541/data/annual-report-2019_tug_konzern-jahresfinanzbericht_de.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 13, 2020
Address: https://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/1764932/d70b169bd14c62b4eb3a648965796eb8/data/annual-report-2019_tug_konzern-jahresfinanzbericht_en.pdf

09.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG
-
60485 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

989287  09.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=989287&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
10:40aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial rep..
EQ
06:18aBritish watchdog enters tug-of-war over market data
RE
03/06DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Boerse Appoints Heike Eckert to Executive Board
DJ
03/06DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : candidate for election to the Supervisory Board nominated
PU
03/06DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG appoints Heike Eckert as..
PU
03/05DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Boerse has some working from home as coronavirus precaution
RE
03/04DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Traded derivatives contracts and OTC clearing at Eurex show str..
PU
02/28London Stock Exchange on track to close Refinitiv deal as clearing jumps
RE
02/26Eurex senses Brexit momentum in euro clearing battle with London
RE
02/20Brexit makes integrating EU capital markets more urgent, Commision says
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 174 M
EBIT 2020 1 727 M
Net income 2020 1 164 M
Debt 2020 745 M
Yield 2020 2,17%
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
EV / Sales2020 8,72x
EV / Sales2021 7,85x
Capitalization 26 936 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 155,15  €
Last Close Price 146,95  €
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Joachim Faber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Heinz Flöther Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG4.85%30 502
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.1.61%52 046
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED0.93%41 345
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-2.04%34 555
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%20 495
NASDAQ3.17%18 234
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group