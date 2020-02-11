Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Börse AG    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Börse : Bank of England cautions EU over cross-border financial firms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 06:59am EST
Britain's Deputy Governor of the Bank of England Jon Cunliffe speaks during the Bank of England's financial stability report at the Bank of England in the City of London

Cross border supervision of major financial firms need to be worked out carefully to avoid ending up with "multiple pairs of hands on the steering wheel", Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Tuesday.

Britain left the EU last month and is seeking access to the bloc's financial market once a "business-as-usual" transition period ends in December.

The London Stock Exchange's LCH unit clears the bulk of euro denominated swaps, but access to clients in the EU after December has yet to be worked out.

The EU has said any access would be contingent on EU regulators being able to supervise cross-border firms like LCH very closely, but Cunliffe cautioned about being too intrusive.

"Effective supervision of systemically important firms in business as usual cannot be achieved with multiple hands on the steering wheel," Cunliffe said in a speech in Berlin.

"Firms need clear and consistent messages. This is true, a fortiori, at times of stress."

Arrangements for shared supervision need to be worked out carefully, subject to agreed procedures and recognise the primacy of a financial firm's home supervisor, Cunliffe said.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and Huw Jones)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 0.20% 153.25 Delayed Quote.9.17%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.07% 8178 Delayed Quote.5.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
06:59aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Bank of England cautions EU over cross-border financial firms
RE
02/10Eurex Launches US ESG Futures Amid Derivatives Expansion
DJ
02/05Euronext to consult on whether to cut trading day
RE
02/04EU targets 'dark pool' share trading, offers Brexit olive branch
RE
01/30Banks and fund managers want trial of shorter European trading day
RE
01/28DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : J.P. Morgan successfully joins Eurex GC Pooling as pilot client..
PU
01/23DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Boerse Appoints Chairman of Frankfurt Bourse's Exchange Council
DJ
01/23DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Michael Klaus appointed as new Chairman of the Exchange Council..
PU
01/23DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Carola von Schmettow was re-elected as Chairwoman of the Eurex ..
PU
01/21DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : UBS sells majority stake in Fondcenter to Deutsche Boerse's Cle..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 930 M
EBIT 2019 1 591 M
Net income 2019 1 029 M
Debt 2019 1 094 M
Yield 2019 1,95%
P/E ratio 2019 27,3x
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
EV / Sales2019 9,94x
EV / Sales2020 9,09x
Capitalization 28 045 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 147,67  €
Last Close Price 153,00  €
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target -3,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Joachim Faber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Heinz Flöther Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG9.17%30 045
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.2.45%55 780
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED6.09%41 791
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC5.37%35 780
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 425
NASDAQ8.06%19 008
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group