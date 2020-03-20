Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Börse AG    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Börse : Bank warns it may be 'materially' affected by virus impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 03:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are photographed in Frankfurt

Deutsche Bank said on Friday that the impact of the coronavirus outbreak may affect the lender's ability to meet its financial targets.

"We may be materially adversely affected by a protracted downturn in local, regional or global economic condition," the bank said in its annual report.

The warning is the first time that Germany's largest lender has sounded the alarm on the outbreak, which has upended the bank's operations by causing it to split teams globally and cancel major events.

The bank has been trying to engineer a turnaround after years of losses, and some executives and investors have privately feared that the outbreak could stall the bank's restructuring efforts.

Deutsche's shares have fallen to a record low amid a broad market rout.

Separately, the bank announced that Deutsche Boerse chief Theodor Weimer will be nominated to the bank's supervisory board.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Riham Alkousaa and Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
03:54aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Bank warns it may be 'materially' affected by virus impact
RE
03/19EXPLAINER : Global market rout triggers trading suspension debate
RE
03/18EU lawmaker calls for emergency powers to calm markets
RE
03/17European exchanges pledge to stay open during virus volatility
RE
03/17Britain's FCA to keep stock markets open in the face of virus volatility
RE
03/17London Stock Exchange says no plans to suspend trading
RE
03/16DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
03/12DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
03/12DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Eurex adds Japan to bolster its euro clearing battle with Londo..
RE
03/12DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : REGIS-TR teams up with GLMX on delegated reporting services for..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 190 M
EBIT 2020 1 755 M
Net income 2020 1 182 M
Debt 2020 576 M
Yield 2020 3,15%
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
EV / Sales2020 6,01x
EV / Sales2021 5,43x
Capitalization 18 591 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 152,40  €
Last Close Price 101,35  €
Spread / Highest target 75,6%
Spread / Average Target 50,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Joachim Faber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Heinz Flöther Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-27.68%19 908
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-20.39%38 786
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-4.40%35 917
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-23.51%24 315
NASDAQ-11.27%15 110
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%13 311
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group