Deutsche Börse AG

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

DB1
Deutsche Börse : Boerse 1Q Net Profit, Revenue Increase

04/29/2020 | 01:41pm EDT

By Mauro Orru

Deutsche Boerse AG said Wednesday that its net profit and revenue for the first quarter of 2020 increased year-on-year.

The German stock exchange operator said first-quarter net profit rose to 367.2 million euros ($397.98 million) from EUR275.2 million the first quarter of 2019.

Net revenue for the same period rose to EUR914.8 million from EUR720.8 million.

Earnings before interest and taxes rose to EUR530.5 million from EUR397.8 million, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased to EUR592.5 million from EUR450.9 million.

The company said volatility in the first quarter exceeded levels seen during the financial crisis of 2009, adding this led to increased trading volumes in the Eurex and Xetra segments.

Deutsche Boerse said it continues to expect adjusted consolidated net profit for 2020 of around EUR1.2 billion.

The annual general meeting will take place on May 19 as planned, the company said, adding that the executive and supervisory boards would propose a dividend of EUR2.90 a share, a year-on-year increase of roughly 7%.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 225 M
EBIT 2020 1 730 M
Net income 2020 1 164 M
Debt 2020 1 556 M
Yield 2020 2,26%
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
EV / Sales2020 8,39x
EV / Sales2021 8,06x
Capitalization 25 515 M
Managers
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Joachim Faber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Heinz Flöther Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-0.75%27 656
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-2.44%49 582
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-0.40%41 216
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-3.38%32 693
NASDAQ3.84%18 351
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.16.44%16 740
