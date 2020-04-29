Deutsche Börse : Boerse 1Q Net Profit, Revenue Increase

By Mauro Orru

Deutsche Boerse AG said Wednesday that its net profit and revenue for the first quarter of 2020 increased year-on-year.

The German stock exchange operator said first-quarter net profit rose to 367.2 million euros ($397.98 million) from EUR275.2 million the first quarter of 2019.

Net revenue for the same period rose to EUR914.8 million from EUR720.8 million.

Earnings before interest and taxes rose to EUR530.5 million from EUR397.8 million, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased to EUR592.5 million from EUR450.9 million.

The company said volatility in the first quarter exceeded levels seen during the financial crisis of 2009, adding this led to increased trading volumes in the Eurex and Xetra segments.

Deutsche Boerse said it continues to expect adjusted consolidated net profit for 2020 of around EUR1.2 billion.

The annual general meeting will take place on May 19 as planned, the company said, adding that the executive and supervisory boards would propose a dividend of EUR2.90 a share, a year-on-year increase of roughly 7%.

