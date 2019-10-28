Log in
Deutsche Börse AG

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
Deutsche Börse : Boerse 3Q Net Profit Rose, Backs 2019 View

10/28/2019 | 02:26pm EDT

By Cristina Roca

Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1.XE) said Monday that third-quarter net profit and revenue rose, and backed its 2019 guidance.

The German stock exchange operator said third-quarter net profit was 248.6 million euros ($275.4 million), up from EUR225 million for the same period the year previous.

Net revenue for the period was EUR733.8 million euros, up from EUR660.7 million reported the year previous.

Adjusted for exceptional effects, net profit was EUR282.9 million, Deutsche Boerse said.

"Solid double-digit earnings growth in the third quarter markedly accelerated the already positive growth trend seen in 2019 to date," said Deutsche Boerse Chief Financial Officer Gregor Pottmeyer.

The company backed its target of 10% adjusted net profit growth for 2019.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

