Deutsche Börse : Boerse Expects Unit Acquisition Talks With Refinitiv to Fail

By Olivia Bugault

Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1.XE) said Saturday that it expects talks regarding the purchase of certain Refinitiv foreign-exchange units to fail after London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE.LN) confirmed discussions about the possible take over of all of the financial market data provider.

"It is expected that LSEG would acquire Refinitiv for a total enterprise value of approximately $27 billion, with new LSEG shares to be issued as consideration in full for Refinitiv's equity value," the British-based stock exchange and financial information company also said Saturday following press speculation.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com