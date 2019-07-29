Log in
Deutsche Börse : Boerse Expects Unit Acquisition Talks With Refinitiv to Fail

07/29/2019 | 01:39am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1.XE) said Saturday that it expects talks regarding the purchase of certain Refinitiv foreign-exchange units to fail after London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE.LN) confirmed discussions about the possible take over of all of the financial market data provider.

"It is expected that LSEG would acquire Refinitiv for a total enterprise value of approximately $27 billion, with new LSEG shares to be issued as consideration in full for Refinitiv's equity value," the British-based stock exchange and financial information company also said Saturday following press speculation.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 0.39% 127.45 Delayed Quote.21.44%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 0.82% 5672 Delayed Quote.39.64%
