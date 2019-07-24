Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Börse AG    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Börse : Boerse posts 27% rise in second-quarter net profit; confirms 2019 targets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 01:37pm EDT
A general view shows the German stock exchange (Deutsche Boerse) in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse on Wednesday said it posted a 27% rise in second-quarter net profit and confirmed its targets for the full year.

Earnings were lifted by higher net interest income from its banking business, while equity market volatility helped generate trading revenue, the company said.

"We are confident that we will achieve our goals for 2019," said Gregor Pottmeyer, chief financial officer.

Consolidated net profit was 267 million euros (238.2 million pounds), up from 210 million euros a year ago, the company said.

Deutsche Boerse recorded earnings per share of 1.46 euros, lower than the 1.49 euro consensus forecast. Net revenue of 724.8 million euros, up 6% from a year earlier, was roughly in line with the 726 million euros expected by analysts.

Theodor Weimer, who took over as chief executive at the start of 2018, has been seeking to open a new chapter after Deutsche Boerse became entangled in an insider trading scandal in 2017 and a planned merger with its London counterpart was scrapped.

Deutsche Boerse has been in talks to buy FXall, a foreign exchange electronic trading platform owned by Refinitiv, for about $3.5 billion, but it provided no update to the status of the discussions.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Edward Taylor)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
01:37pDEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Boerse posts 27% rise in second-quarter net profit; confirms 20..
RE
07/16DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial rep..
PU
07/16DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial rep..
EQ
07/15BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES : EU watchdog fines Regis-TR derivatives trade repos..
RE
07/15DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Major Italian Bank Implements STOXX Low Carbon Products
PU
07/15DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : HfG Fotoförderpreis of the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundatio..
PU
07/12EU watchdog to review single record of real-time share prices
RE
07/08CME : TriOptima Record Compression Shrinks Notional in Eurex Clearing
AQ
07/03DEUTSCHE BOERSE : EEX to launch clearing for Japanese power futures next year
RE
07/03HALF-YEAR REPORT : Xetra-Gold achieves new record for gold holdings and assets u..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 924 M
EBIT 2019 1 581 M
Net income 2019 1 050 M
Debt 2019 894 M
Yield 2019 2,31%
P/E ratio 2019 22,2x
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
EV / Sales2019 8,29x
EV / Sales2020 7,63x
Capitalization 23 340 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 126,71  €
Last Close Price 127,35  €
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target -0,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Joachim Faber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Richard David Antony Berliand Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.30%26 038
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.67%51 255
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED16.80%42 962
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE38.80%24 472
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 148
NASDAQ24.78%16 713
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group