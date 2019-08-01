Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Börse AG    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Börse : Börse Buy-in Agent Service solves industry-wide challenge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 04:55am EDT

The new regulation on settlement discipline for securities trading transactions obliges the buyer in a securities transaction to initiate a buy-in process against the seller should the settlement of a transaction fail after a certain period of time. This requires a neutral third party who acts as buy-in agent. So far, these have not existed. Subject to regulatory approval, the Deutsche Börse Buy-in Agent Service closes this gap and enables market participants to comply with the European regulation that will come into force in the second half of 2020. In addition, the solution provides a high level of standardization and automation in order to resolve the operational burden which is associated with the new mandatory buy-in process.

'Since buy-in agent services are essential for the CSDR implementation, we developed this service in close cooperation with the market and our regulators,' says Erik Müller, Deutsche Börse Group's Global Head of Clearing. 'We look forward to starting our service to best support our clients and the regulatory agenda.'

Thies Clemenz, Managing Director, CACEIS Bank Germany Branch: 'We are looking forward to the new service as it solves a regulatory problem. Our clients will benefit from this automated and standardized solution, which makes buy-in processes more efficient. Overall, we expect a substantial upgrading of the financial market infrastructure, especially as Deutsche Börse has involved the market in the development of its service.'

Markus Neukirch, Member of the Board Deutsche WertpapierService Bank AG: 'The new regulatory framework CSDR is anticipated to be a challenge to the entire European finance industry. As the leading securities services provider for Germany's financial market we are well prepared for this challenge. We are pleased to team up with Deutsche Börse Group to help create and implement the new Deutsche Börse Buy-in Agent Service for our approx. 1,300 member banks.'

The Deutsche Börse Buy-in Agent Service completes the Group's existing offering for market participants to increase settlement efficiency, one of the key objectives of CSDR. This includes automated securities lending or the provision of one single pool of liquidity that allows for efficient settlement and collateral management across central-bank money and commercial-bank money settlement environments.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 08:54:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
04:55aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Börse Buy-in Agent Service solves industry-wide challenge
PU
12:11aSeeds of London Stock Exchange deal planted at flower show
RE
07/31As bourse battle rumbles on, Swiss stock exchange scores early win
RE
07/31DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : STOXX gibt Anerkennung als Administrator unter Benchmark-Verord..
PU
07/31DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : STOXX announces recognition as administrator under Benchmark Re..
PU
07/31DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Clearstream completes acquisition of Ausmaq Limited
PU
07/30DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : STOXX ESG Factor Indices licensed to UniCredit
PU
07/30Unicredit Lists ESG Factor ETFs in Europe
DJ
07/29LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
RE
07/29LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 bln Refinitiv bid
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 923 M
EBIT 2019 1 580 M
Net income 2019 1 041 M
Debt 2019 942 M
Yield 2019 2,38%
P/E ratio 2019 21,9x
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
EV / Sales2019 8,24x
EV / Sales2020 7,64x
Capitalization 23 151 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 129,13  €
Last Close Price 124,55  €
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Joachim Faber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Richard David Antony Berliand Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG20.34%25 766
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC16.63%49 541
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED16.19%42 585
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE63.12%28 242
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 977
NASDAQ18.67%15 969
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group