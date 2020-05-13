Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Börse AG    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Börse : Börse and SAP set new standards with cloud usage in compliance with regulatory requirements for the financial industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 05:20am EDT

With their strategic partnership, Deutsche Börse and SAP are setting new standards for the digitisation of processes within the financial industry. The framework for cloud infrastructure and services developed jointly by the two partners can serve companies throughout the industry as a reference to use cloud technology in a strictly regulated environment in compliance with regulatory requirements. The allows for quicker rollout and drives innovation within the cloud.

Deutsche Börse is the first company in the financial services sector to consistently implement SAP's Intelligent-Enterprise approach across the board, transferring its core business processes to the latest cloud-based generation of SAP business software. This includes customer relationship management, analysis tools, and solutions for human resources, procurement, temporary employment and business travel management.

In effect, this means a complete modernisation and harmonisation of the corporate IT landscape and existing processes, driving Deutsche Börse's transformation to digitisation. Step by step, SAP processes are fully migrated via the offered SAP cloud services and standardized where possible. To this extent, this achievement is a milestone for future cloud use within a highly regulated industry.
The use of integrated corporate services and adoption of cloud technology plays an essential part in implementing the digitisation of processes on a large scale. Within Deutsche Börse's business areas, as in many other companies in the financial industry, consistency and real-time data availability are key when it comes to process integration. The main challenge is to implement the services in a highly regulated environment with tight technical requirements for material services especially in security, data protection, stability, and exit strategies. The solutions are developed in close cooperation with the supervisory authorities.

'The advantages of a successful collaborative development with SAP are evident on many levels: as a company, we make our systems viable for the future, both technically and in terms of processes, and we benefit from increased process efficiency and ongoing innovation. This increases our flexibility when reacting to changes within the market and allows us to focus our internal competencies on business areas such as trade and post-trade,' says Christoph Böhm, Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG. 'By creating this new reference, we are enabling companies from the entire financial sector to use cloud technology in compliance with regulatory requirements.'

'Deutsche Börse and SAP are contributing their industry-specific expertise to this project in partnership, thus paving the way for digitalization,' said Luka Mucic, CFO of SAP SE. 'Powerful yet flexible IT is the key to meeting the growing demands of the highly regulated financial industry now and, above all, in the future.'

The first SAP applications for optimising business processes in the area of customer care have already seen successful realisation, and further core processes such as HR, Procurement and Travel are currently being implemented. The SAP Cloud Platform provides the technical foundation for this. At the same time, Deutsche Börse is replacing its old SAP core system with the ERP solution SAP S/4HANA and will in future use the data warehouse solution SAP BW/4HANA for reporting.

As part of Deutsche Börse's strategic focus on new technologies, the new SAP infrastructure and the consistent further use of cloud services will enable on-top value adding services like Big Data analytics and machine learning capabilities. The conversion of more complex processes and systems will be conducted step by step over the coming years.

Last year, Deutsche Börse, in cooperation with Microsoft and Google, already set new standards in the financial services sector, and its long-standing partnership with SAP is now being further intensified. Deutsche Börse's multi-cloud strategy allows for the targeted application of individual partners' strengths while minimizing dependencies. Within this digital transformation, a so-called hybrid approach ensures a secure transition through the balanced use of the cloud and classic data centres.


Media contacts:

Deutsche Börse
Mareike Sich, Phone +49-(0) 69-2 11-1 84 86,
E-mail: mareike.sich@deutsche-boerse.com
Leticia Adam, Phone +49-(0) 69-2 11-1 27 66,
E-mail: leticia.adam@deutsche-boerse.com

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 09:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
05:20aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Börse and SAP set new standards with cloud usage in compliance ..
PU
05/08DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Wirecard revamps management board amid probes
RE
05/08DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Boerse chief would be good Bank chairman - investor
RE
05/06DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : REGIS-TR authorised for SFTR
PU
05/06DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Independant Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/06Expect a bumpy recovery? Exchanges may provide an upside
RE
05/05DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
05/04DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : NorldLB reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/04DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/04DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 277 M
EBIT 2020 1 747 M
Net income 2020 1 167 M
Debt 2020 1 796 M
Yield 2020 2,10%
P/E ratio 2020 23,5x
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
EV / Sales2020 8,94x
EV / Sales2021 8,60x
Capitalization 27 487 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 147,34  €
Last Close Price 149,85  €
Spread / Highest target 17,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Joachim Faber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Heinz Flöther Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG6.92%29 874
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.0.00%50 645
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED0.24%41 048
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC4.57%35 022
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.31.29%18 869
NASDAQ1.34%17 802
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group