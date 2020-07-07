Deutsche Börse : Börse launches A7 analytics platform

Deutsche Börse has launched the online analytics platform A7. It offers access to both Eurex and Xetra order-by-order historical market data in nanosecond granularity within an easy-to-use environment, providing insights into market situations and microstructures. Direct access to advanced analytics based on Deutsche Börse's most comprehensive market data supports clients in maximizing trading efficiency and alpha generation, and developing and testing execution algorithms, among other use cases.

'Our innovative A7 platform offers market participants nanosecond-precise market data without the burden of their own data warehousing. It provides access to tailored metrics based on full depth order books, market data messages, reference data and other individual sources. Clients can quickly grasp market situations, easily drill down into the market microstructure, and alter their own trading strategies accordingly. A7's cost efficient and scalable functionalities support our customers in focusing on their core business activities while Deutsche Börse takes care of the ready-to-use service,' explains Alexandra Hachmeister, Head of Market Data + Services at Deutsche Börse.

A7 covers all Xetra and Eurex traded instruments, and the full content is available historically and updated daily for the previous trading day. A7 is a new member of Deutsche Börse's 7 Market Technology. The 7 Market Technology series supports Deutsche Börse Group's integrated business model and underscores its strategic IT objective to build and operate premium, innovative infrastructures.

More information about A7 can be found at www.mds.deutsche-boerse.com.



About Deutsche Börse - Market Data + Services

In the area of data, Deutsche Börse Group is one of the world's leading service providers for the securities industry with products and services for issuers, investors, intermediaries, and data vendors. The business unit Market Data + Services encompasses the Group's extensive market data and index offering as well as regulatory services.

The product and service range include real-time and historical data from the Group's trading venues Eurex and Xetra as well as from cooperation partners. It also spans data for the STOXX® and DAX® index families. In addition, Data Services develops advanced analytics that provide deeper insights into market microstructure. Regulatory Services offers solutions that allow clients to cover multiple reporting and transparency obligations from one source.



