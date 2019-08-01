Log in
Deutsche Börse : Cash markets achieve turnover of 124.8 billion euros in July

08/01/2019 | 07:55am EDT

Deutsche Börse's cash markets generated a turnover of €124.8 billion in July (previous year: €124.3 billion).

Of the €124.8 billion, €112.1 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €113.6 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €4.9 billion. Trading volume on Börse Frankfurt was €2.9 billion (previous year: €2.9 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €9.9 billion (previous year: €7.8 billion).

By type of asset class, shares accounted for around €111.4 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €11.7 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.5 billion, in certificates €1.1 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.

The DAX and TecDAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in July was SAP SE with €6.1 billion. Commerzbank AG led the MDAX equities with €918 million, while Aixtron SE led the SDAX equity index with €339 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €877 million.


Trading volumes July 2019 in billion euros:

Xetra

Frankfurt

Tradegate

In total

Bonds

-

0.3

0.1

0.5

Equities

101.2

1.2

8.9

111.4

ETFs/ETCs/ETNs

10.8

0.1

0.8

11.7

Funds

-

0.1

0.1

0.2

Certificates

-

1.1

-

0.9

July 2019 in total

112.1

2.9

9.9

124.8

July 2018 in total

113.6

2.9

7.8

124.3


Further details are available online in Deutsche Börse's cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading locations, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 11:54:11 UTC
