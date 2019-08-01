Deutsche Börse : Cash markets achieve turnover of 124.8 billion euros in July

Deutsche Börse's cash markets generated a turnover of €124.8 billion in July (previous year: €124.3 billion).

Of the €124.8 billion, €112.1 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €113.6 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €4.9 billion. Trading volume on Börse Frankfurt was €2.9 billion (previous year: €2.9 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €9.9 billion (previous year: €7.8 billion).

By type of asset class, shares accounted for around €111.4 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €11.7 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.5 billion, in certificates €1.1 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.

The DAX and TecDAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in July was SAP SE with €6.1 billion. Commerzbank AG led the MDAX equities with €918 million, while Aixtron SE led the SDAX equity index with €339 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €877 million.





Trading volumes July 2019 in billion euros:

Xetra Frankfurt Tradegate In total Bonds - 0.3 0.1 0.5 Equities 101.2 1.2 8.9 111.4 ETFs/ETCs/ETNs 10.8 0.1 0.8 11.7 Funds - 0.1 0.1 0.2 Certificates - 1.1 - 0.9 July 2019 in total 112.1 2.9 9.9 124.8 July 2018 in total 113.6 2.9 7.8 124.3



Further details are available online in Deutsche Börse's cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading locations, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).

