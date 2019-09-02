Log in
Deutsche Börse : Cash markets achieve turnover of 130.2 billion euros in August

09/02/2019 | 10:20am EDT

Deutsche Börse's cash markets generated a turnover of €130.2 billion in August (previous year: €130.0 billion).

€117.4 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €117.9 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €5.3 billion (previous year: €5.1 billion). Trading volume on Börse Frankfurt was €3.0 billion (previous year: €3.2 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €9.8 billion (previous year: €8.8 billion).

By type of asset class, shares accounted for around €112.9 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €15.5 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.4 billion, in certificates €1.2 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.

The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in August was Bayer AG with €5.5 billion. Commerzbank AG led the MDAX equities with €1.2 billion, while SAP SE led the TecDAX with €5.3 billion and Wacker Chemie AG the SDAX equity index with €252 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €1.2 billion.

Trading volumes August 2019 in billion euros:

Xetra

Frankfurt

Tradegate

In total

Bonds

-

0.3

0.1

0.4

Equities

102.9

1.2

8.7

112.9

ETFs/ETCs/ETNs

14.5

0.1

0.9

15.5

Funds

-

0.1

0.1

0.2

Certificates

-

1.2

-

1.2

August 2019 in total

117.4

3.0

9.8

130.2

August 2018 in total

117.9

3.2

8.8

130.0

Further details are available online in Deutsche Börse's cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading locations, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 14:19:05 UTC
