Deutsche Börse : Cash markets achieve turnover of 130.2 billion euros in August

Deutsche Börse's cash markets generated a turnover of €130.2 billion in August (previous year: €130.0 billion).
€117.4 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €117.9 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €5.3 billion (previous year: €5.1 billion). Trading volume on Börse Frankfurt was €3.0 billion (previous year: €3.2 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €9.8 billion (previous year: €8.8 billion).
By type of asset class, shares accounted for around €112.9 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €15.5 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.4 billion, in certificates €1.2 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.
The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in August was Bayer AG with €5.5 billion. Commerzbank AG led the MDAX equities with €1.2 billion, while SAP SE led the TecDAX with €5.3 billion and Wacker Chemie AG the SDAX equity index with €252 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €1.2 billion.
Trading volumes August 2019 in billion euros:
|
|
Xetra
|
Frankfurt
|
Tradegate
|
In total
|
Bonds
|
-
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
Equities
|
102.9
|
1.2
|
8.7
|
112.9
|
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs
|
14.5
|
0.1
|
0.9
|
15.5
|
Funds
|
-
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
Certificates
|
-
|
1.2
|
-
|
1.2
|
August 2019 in total
|
117.4
|
3.0
|
9.8
|
130.2
|
August 2018 in total
|
117.9
|
3.2
|
8.8
|
130.0
