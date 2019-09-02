Deutsche Börse : Cash markets achieve turnover of 130.2 billion euros in August

Deutsche Börse's cash markets generated a turnover of €130.2 billion in August (previous year: €130.0 billion).

€117.4 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €117.9 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €5.3 billion (previous year: €5.1 billion). Trading volume on Börse Frankfurt was €3.0 billion (previous year: €3.2 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €9.8 billion (previous year: €8.8 billion).

By type of asset class, shares accounted for around €112.9 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €15.5 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.4 billion, in certificates €1.2 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.

The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in August was Bayer AG with €5.5 billion. Commerzbank AG led the MDAX equities with €1.2 billion, while SAP SE led the TecDAX with €5.3 billion and Wacker Chemie AG the SDAX equity index with €252 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €1.2 billion.

Trading volumes August 2019 in billion euros:

Xetra Frankfurt Tradegate In total Bonds - 0.3 0.1 0.4 Equities 102.9 1.2 8.7 112.9 ETFs/ETCs/ETNs 14.5 0.1 0.9 15.5 Funds - 0.1 0.1 0.2 Certificates - 1.2 - 1.2 August 2019 in total 117.4 3.0 9.8 130.2 August 2018 in total 117.9 3.2 8.8 130.0

Further details are available online in Deutsche Börse's cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading locations, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).

