Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Börse AG    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Börse : EU to grant temporary market access for UK derivatives clearers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 11:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

The London Stock Exchange and other derivatives clearing houses in Britain will be granted temporary access to investors in the European Union from January, the bloc's executive European Commission said on Thursday.

Britain left the EU in January and continues to have full access until the end of December, with future access in financial services dependent on whether the bloc finds that UK rules are "equivalent" to its own.

"The European Commission intends to adopt a time-limited equivalence decision for the United Kingdom for central clearing counterparties of derivatives," the EU executive said in a statement.

"This decision is being taken to address the possible risks to financial stability related to the specific area of derivatives clearing."

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Marc Jones)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG -0.39% 165.7 Delayed Quote.18.84%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.31% 8412 Delayed Quote.8.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
11:10aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE : EU to grant temporary market access for UK derivatives clearers
RE
07/08DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : EU assessing divergence in London's financial market access
RE
07/07DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07/07DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Börse launches A7 analytics platform
PU
07/07DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Clearstream and LCH EquityClear collaborate on new post-trade c..
PU
07/02HALF-YEAR REPORT : Xetra-Gold achieves all-time high in gold holdings with 221.7..
PU
07/02DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Börse welcomes 21Shares as new issuer
PU
07/02Britain to reopen temporary market access regime for EU financial firms
RE
07/01EUROPE : European stocks end choppy session higher on vaccine hopes
RE
07/01EUROPE : European stocks end choppy session higher on vaccine hopes
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 271 M 3 710 M 3 710 M
Net income 2020 1 169 M 1 326 M 1 326 M
Net Debt 2020 1 438 M 1 631 M 1 631 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,2x
Yield 2020 1,89%
Capitalization 30 550 M 34 575 M 34 652 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,78x
Nbr of Employees 6 467
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 153,82 €
Last Close Price 166,55 €
Spread / Highest target 12,3%
Spread / Average Target -7,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Martin Jetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Mareike Sich Head-Financial, Corporate & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG18.84%34 575
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED41.50%58 414
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.1.39%51 351
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC8.41%37 086
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO41.14%23 043
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.43.60%20 639
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group