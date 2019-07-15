Log in
Deutsche Börse : HfG Fotoförderpreis of the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation awarded to Dennis Haustein

07/15/2019 | 04:50am EDT

The Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation together with the Offenbach University of Art and Design (HfG) presented the HfG Fotoförderpreis to Dennis Haustein on 12 July for his work 'innere Zustände (inner states)'. The price rewards students at the University of Art and Design who focus on the medium of photography. As part of its engagement of supporting young artists in contemporary photography, the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation awards the €2,500 since 2010. The presentation was made as part of the HfG Offenbach annual show.

With the presentation of his work 'innere Zustände (inner states)' Dennis Haustein succeeds in creating a convincing and conclusive installation, which impresses by the interplay of his night shots with the reduced lighting by a street lamp. Haustein's photographs of house facades and streets in urban structures create an ambivalent mood, that seems familiar and safe, as well as eerie and threatening. The recourse in his installation to the only source of light available to him while taking his photographs - a street lamp - not only allows numerous details of his photographs to unfold step by step, Haustein also creates a new and mysterious spatial situation.

This year's jury comprised photographer Barbara Klemm and Anne-Marie Beckmann, Director of the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation.

Media contact
Leticia Adam
Phone: +49-(0) 69-2 11-1 27 66
Leticia.adam@deutsche-boerse.com

Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation
The Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation is a Frankfurt-based non-profit organisation. The foundation activities focus on collecting, exhibiting and promoting contemporary photography. Deutsche Börse began to build up its collection of contemporary photography in 1999. Art Collection Deutsche Börse now comprises more than 1,800 works by over 130 international artists. Expanding the Art Collection Deutsche Börse is one of the key aims of the foundation. The collection and a changing exhibition programme are open to the public. Together with The Photographers' Gallery in London, the foundation awards the renowned Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize each year. The promotion of young artists is a special concern of the foundation. It supports them in the form of awards, scholarships, exhibitions and cooperations with other institutions, such as the Foam Talents Programme of the Foam Fotografiemuseum Amsterdam. Other focal points include supporting exhibition projects of international museums and institutions, and the expansion of platforms for academic discussion about the medium.
www.deutscheboersephotographyfoundation.org.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 08:49:04 UTC
