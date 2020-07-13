Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Börse AG    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Börse : Matthias Zieschang elected as new Chairman of the Exchange Council of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 05:11am EDT

The members of the Exchange Council of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange have elected Matthias Zieschang as their new Chairman. He succeeds Michael Klaus, who resigned from the Exchange Council at the end of March.

Zieschang is the Executive Board Member responsible for Controlling and Finance at Fraport AG and has been a member of the Exchange Council since September 2012. He was Deputy Chairman from November 2014.

The new Deputy Chairwoman is Carola von Schmettow, CEO of HSBC Germany. She has been a member of the Exchange Council since June 2005. A new member of the Council is Gerhard Wiesheu, personally liable partner of Bankhaus B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. KGaA.

The Exchange Council of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange has 18 members. It is an important controlling and supervisory body of the stock exchange. Primary duties include appointing and monitoring the stock exchange management, issuing exchange regulations, the fee scale, as well as the terms and conditions for exchange transactions.



Media contact:
Patrick Kalbhenn
+49 (69) 211 1 47 30
media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 09:10:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
05:11aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Matthias Zieschang elected as new Chairman of the Exchange Coun..
PU
07/09EU to grant temporary market access for UK derivatives clearers
RE
07/08DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : EU assessing divergence in London's financial market access
RE
07/07DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07/07DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Börse launches A7 analytics platform
PU
07/07DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Clearstream and LCH EquityClear collaborate on new post-trade c..
PU
07/02HALF-YEAR REPORT : Xetra-Gold achieves all-time high in gold holdings with 221.7..
PU
07/02DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Börse welcomes 21Shares as new issuer
PU
07/02Britain to reopen temporary market access regime for EU financial firms
RE
07/01EUROPE : European stocks end choppy session higher on vaccine hopes
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 271 M 3 706 M 3 706 M
Net income 2020 1 169 M 1 325 M 1 325 M
Net Debt 2020 1 438 M 1 629 M 1 629 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
Yield 2020 1,89%
Capitalization 30 468 M 34 469 M 34 516 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,75x
Nbr of Employees 6 467
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 154,40 €
Last Close Price 166,10 €
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target -7,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Martin Jetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Mareike Sich Head-Financial, Corporate & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG18.52%34 469
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED43.79%59 354
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.0.00%50 645
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC7.77%37 059
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO39.52%22 876
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.41.71%20 367
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group