Deutsche Börse : Matthias Zieschang elected as new Chairman of the Exchange Council of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The members of the Exchange Council of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange have elected Matthias Zieschang as their new Chairman. He succeeds Michael Klaus, who resigned from the Exchange Council at the end of March.

Zieschang is the Executive Board Member responsible for Controlling and Finance at Fraport AG and has been a member of the Exchange Council since September 2012. He was Deputy Chairman from November 2014.

The new Deputy Chairwoman is Carola von Schmettow, CEO of HSBC Germany. She has been a member of the Exchange Council since June 2005. A new member of the Council is Gerhard Wiesheu, personally liable partner of Bankhaus B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. KGaA.

The Exchange Council of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange has 18 members. It is an important controlling and supervisory body of the stock exchange. Primary duties include appointing and monitoring the stock exchange management, issuing exchange regulations, the fee scale, as well as the terms and conditions for exchange transactions.









