Deutsche Börse : New composition of STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index

Zug (September 18, 2019) - Qontigo's global index provider STOXX Ltd. has announced the results of the annual review of the STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index. The STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index offers a representation of the leading global companies in terms of environmental, social and governance criteria, based on ESG scores provided by Sustainalytics.

'Launching the STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index in 2011 was an important step for us to provide visibility for companies which excel in sustainable operations and management. Seeing that in total 115 companies have been included for more than five years shows a clear corporate responsibility trend, with Europe having a strong footprint among the established members,' said Willem Keogh, STOXX's Head of ESG, Thematic and Factor Solutions.

After the review, the main index now comprises 440 constituents, the highest number since its inception in 2011. 125 stocks have been added, while 72 companies are no longer part of the index. In total 272 companies are coming from Europe, 85 companies are based in North America and 83 companies are located in Asia Pacific. All changes will become effective as of 23 September 2019.

Overview of the number of companies included in the STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index per country. A detailed overview is available per request.

Country Companies United States 71 United Kingdom 56 France 50 Japan 38 Germany 34 Australia 31 Sweden 24 The Netherlands 20 Switzerland 17 Italy 16 Canada 14 Spain 14 Finland 14 Denmark 8 Hong Kong 8 Norway 7 Belgium 4 Singapore 4 Portugal 3 Austria 2 Ireland 2 New Zealand 2 Luxembourg 1

The STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index follows a bottom-up, best-in-class approach based on company's ESG scores. Companies involved in controversial weapons or which do not comply with UN Global Compact principles are excluded.

In addition to the main index, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, the three ESG sub-indices - STOXX Global ESG Environmental Leaders, STOXX Global ESG Social Leaders and STOXX Global ESG Governance Leaders - were also reviewed.

