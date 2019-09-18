Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Börse AG    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Börse : New composition of STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 09:22am EDT

Zug (September 18, 2019) - Qontigo's global index provider STOXX Ltd. has announced the results of the annual review of the STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index. The STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index offers a representation of the leading global companies in terms of environmental, social and governance criteria, based on ESG scores provided by Sustainalytics.

'Launching the STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index in 2011 was an important step for us to provide visibility for companies which excel in sustainable operations and management. Seeing that in total 115 companies have been included for more than five years shows a clear corporate responsibility trend, with Europe having a strong footprint among the established members,' said Willem Keogh, STOXX's Head of ESG, Thematic and Factor Solutions.

After the review, the main index now comprises 440 constituents, the highest number since its inception in 2011. 125 stocks have been added, while 72 companies are no longer part of the index. In total 272 companies are coming from Europe, 85 companies are based in North America and 83 companies are located in Asia Pacific. All changes will become effective as of 23 September 2019.

Overview of the number of companies included in the STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index per country. A detailed overview is available per request.

Country

Companies

United States

71

United Kingdom

56

France

50

Japan

38

Germany

34

Australia

31

Sweden

24

The Netherlands

20

Switzerland

17

Italy

16

Canada

14

Spain

14

Finland

14

Denmark

8

Hong Kong

8

Norway

7

Belgium

4

Singapore

4

Portugal

3

Austria

2

Ireland

2

New Zealand

2

Luxembourg

1

The STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index follows a bottom-up, best-in-class approach based on company's ESG scores. Companies involved in controversial weapons or which do not comply with UN Global Compact principles are excluded.

In addition to the main index, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, the three ESG sub-indices - STOXX Global ESG Environmental Leaders, STOXX Global ESG Social Leaders and STOXX Global ESG Governance Leaders - were also reviewed.

About Qontigo

Qontigo is a financial intelligence innovator and a leader in the modernization of investment management, from risk to return. The combination of the company's world-class indices and best-of-breed analytics, with its technological expertise and customer-driven innovation enables its clients to achieve competitive advantage in a rapidly changing marketplace. Qontigo's global client base includes the world's largest financial products issuers, capital owners and asset managers. Created in 2019 through the combination of STOXX, DAX and Axioma, Qontigo is part of Deutsche Börse Group, headquartered in Eschborn with key locations in New York, Zug and London.

About STOXX

STOXX Ltd. is Qontigo's global index provider, currently calculating a global, comprehensive index family of over 10,000 strictly rules-based and transparent indices. Best known for the leading European equity indices EURO STOXX 50, STOXX Europe 50 and STOXX Europe 600, STOXX Ltd. maintains and calculates the STOXX Global index family which consists of total market, broad and blue-chip indices for the regions Americas, Europe, Asia/Pacific and sub-regions Latin America and BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) as well as global markets.
STOXX indices are licensed to more than 600 companies around the world as underlyings for Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), futures and options, structured products and passively managed investment funds.

Qontigo's index provider STOXX is part of Deutsche Börse Group, and the administrator of the DAX indices under the European Benchmark Regulation.

Legal disclaimer:
STOXX, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers do not make any warranties or representations, express or implied, with respect to the timeliness, sequence, accuracy, completeness, currentness, merchantability, quality or fitness for any particular purpose of its index data and exclude any liability in connection therewith. STOXX, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers are not providing investment advice through the publication of indices or in connection therewith. In particular, the inclusion of a company in an index, its weighting, or the exclusion of a company from an index, does not in any way reflect an opinion of STOXX, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers on the merits of that company. Financial instruments based on the STOXX® indices, DAX® indices or on any other indices supported by STOXX are in no way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by STOXX, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers.


Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 13:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
09:22aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE : New composition of STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index
PU
08:35aGerman carbon pricing plan may cost DAX companies billions - report
RE
05:52aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Börse moves on with its cloud strategy
PU
09/14London Exchange Rejects Offer -- WSJ
DJ
09/13TIMELINE : LSE - A story of failed mega-mergers
RE
09/13London Stock Exchange Rejects Bid From Rival Hong Kong Exchange -- 2nd Update
DJ
09/12INAUGURATION DAY : Deutsche Börse opens new Cork office
PU
09/12Hong Kong Exchange Bids for London Rival -- WSJ
DJ
09/11Hong Kong Stock Exchange Makes $37 Billion Offer for LSE -- 5th Update
DJ
09/11Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 923 M
EBIT 2019 1 582 M
Net income 2019 1 041 M
Debt 2019 951 M
Yield 2019 2,13%
P/E ratio 2019 24,6x
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
EV / Sales2019 9,05x
EV / Sales2020 8,45x
Capitalization 25 488 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 130,01  €
Last Close Price 139,55  €
Spread / Highest target 7,55%
Spread / Average Target -6,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Joachim Faber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Richard David Antony Berliand Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG32.49%28 179
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC23.79%52 259
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED1.75%37 317
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE80.95%31 994
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 036
NASDAQ25.94%16 918
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group