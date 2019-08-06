Deutsche Börse : STOXX launches EURO STOXX 50 ESG Index

Zug (August 6, 2019) - STOXX Ltd., the operator of Deutsche Boerse Group's index business and a global provider of innovative and tradable index concepts, has launched an ESG version of its flagship index EURO STOXX 50®. The index was licensed to UBS Asset Management as an underlying for an ETF, which was listed in Frankfurt today.

Clemens Reuter, Head of ETF & Passive Investment Specialists, UBS Asset Management, said: 'The demand for sustainable investments is accelerating, and the EURO STOXX 50 ESG helps us expand into new markets and segments, widening ESG investment opportunities. At UBS Asset Management, we seek to be a leader and innovator in sustainability-focused ETFs and recently launched an ETF on the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index, taking advantage of the new index and offering clients one more option that meets their SI needs whilst diversifying across industries and markets.'

'The ESG-version of our iconic blue-chip index EURO STOXX 50 is another innovative addition to our comprehensive ESG and sustainability suite. It is a highly liquid solution for asset owners who are looking for cost-effective ways to integrate sustainable factors in the core of their investments. The new index is suitable for mandates for pension funds, insurance companies, ETFs, passive funds, and structured products,' said Willem Keogh, STOXX Head of ESG, Thematic and Factor Solutions.

The EURO STOXX 50 ESG Index excludes ten percent of the least sustainable companies based on ESG scores. It applies a norm-based screening that follows the United Nations Global Compact principles of human and labor rights, the environment, business ethics and anti-corruption. Furthermore, it applies a product-based screening for controversial weapons, tobacco, thermal coal extraction and coal-powered energy production. Every excluded company is replaced by the largest non-controversial company in the same ICB supersector with a higher ESG score.

Data from leading ESG data provider Sustainalytics is used for ESG scores, norm-based and product-based screening. The new index improves the ESG profile of the EURO STOXX 50 Index while keeping a similar risk and return profile.

About STOXX Ltd.

STOXX Ltd. is a global index provider, currently calculating a global, comprehensive index family of over 10,000 strictly rules-based and transparent indices. Best known for the leading European equity indices EURO STOXX 50, STOXX Europe 50 and STOXX Europe 600, STOXX Ltd. maintains and calculates the STOXX Global index family which consists of total market, broad and blue-chip indices for the regions Americas, Europe, Asia/Pacific and sub-regions Latin America and BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) as well as global markets.

To provide market participants with optimal transparency, STOXX indices are classified into four categories. Regular 'STOXX' indices include all standard, theme and strategy indices that are part of STOXX's integrated index family and follow a strict rules-based methodology. The 'iSTOXX' brand typically comprises less standardized index concepts that are not integrated in the STOXX Global index family, but are nevertheless strictly rules-based. While indices that are branded 'STOXX' and 'iSTOXX' are developed by STOXX for a broad range of market participants, the 'STOXX Customized' brand covers indices that are specifically developed for clients and do not carry the STOXX brand in the index name. Under the Omnient brand, STOXX offers custom indices from its existing index universe.

STOXX indices are licensed to more than 600 companies around the world as underlyings for Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), futures and options, structured products and passively managed investment funds. Three of the top ETFs in Europe and approximately 25% of all assets under management are based on STOXX indices. STOXX Ltd. holds Europe's number one and the world's number two position in the derivatives segment.

STOXX is part of Deutsche Boerse Group, and also calculates, disseminates and markets the DAX indices.

STOXX, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers do not make any warranties or representations, express or implied, with respect to the timeliness, sequence, accuracy, completeness, currentness, merchantability, quality or fitness for any particular purpose of its index data and exclude any liability in connection therewith. STOXX, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers are not providing investment advice through the publication of indices or in connection therewith. In particular, the inclusion of a company in an index, its weighting, or the exclusion of a company from an index, does not in any way reflect an opinion of STOXX, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers on the merits of that company. Financial instruments based on the STOXX® indices, DAX® indices or on any other indices supported by STOXX are in no way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by STOXX, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers.