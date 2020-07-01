Log in
Deutsche Börse AG

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report
News 
News

Deutsche Börse : Trading in Europe affected by tech glitch in Germany's Xetra

07/01/2020 | 05:04am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

By Thyagaraju Adinarayan

Trading in many European exchanges, including Frankfurt and Vienna, was interrupted on Wednesday morning due to a "technical issue" at German electronic trading platform Xetra, Deutsche Boerse said.

The outage in the fully-electronic cash market trading system was affecting stock exchanges in Frankfurt, Vienna, Ljubljana, Prague, Budapest, Zagreb, Malta and Sofia as they use the Xetra T7 system, a Deutsche Boerse spokesman said.

The technical snag is a further blow to Deutsche Boerse, which saw one of its longest outages in April when the Frankfurt stock exchange was halted for more than four hours.

The Austrian blue-chip index did not open at the scheduled opening time of 0700 GMT on Wednesday, while Germany's DAX was stuck after a small number of trades went through at open, according to Refinitiv data.

The German stock exchange's cash markets generated a turnover of 159.8 billion euros ($179.5 billion) in May.

The Deutsche Boerse spokesman did not give an update on when the trading would restart.

"I just can confirm that there is a technical issue on Xetra ... we're currently investigating the failure," the spokesman, Patrick Kalbhenn, said.

Many key European bond and stocks futures were also affected by the issue.

($1 = 0.8905 euros)

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe, Alison Williams, Philippa Fletcher)
