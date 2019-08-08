Deutsche Börse : Unscheduled free float adjustment of Axel Springer SE in MDAX

On Thursday, Deutsche Börse announced an unscheduled change to the MDAX index. Due to the acquisition of Axel Springer SE (DE0005501357) by Traviata II S.à.r.l. the free float of Axel Springer changed by more than 10 percentage points. According to the Guide to the Equity Indices of Deutsche Börse AG, section 5.1.5., the company's free float will be adjusted in the index from the current 48.16 percent to 19.35 percent.

