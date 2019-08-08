Log in
Deutsche Börse AG

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/08 03:59:28 pm
129.125 EUR   +1.23%
04:16pDEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Unscheduled free float adjustment of Axel Springer SE in MDAX
PU
08/06DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : STOXX launches EURO STOXX 50 ESG Index
PU
08/06UBS Expands Range of ESG ETFs in Europe
DJ
News 
Deutsche Börse : Unscheduled free float adjustment of Axel Springer SE in MDAX

Deutsche Börse : Unscheduled free float adjustment of Axel Springer SE in MDAX

08/08/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

On Thursday, Deutsche Börse announced an unscheduled change to the MDAX index. Due to the acquisition of Axel Springer SE (DE0005501357) by Traviata II S.à.r.l. the free float of Axel Springer changed by more than 10 percentage points. According to the Guide to the Equity Indices of Deutsche Börse AG, section 5.1.5., the company's free float will be adjusted in the index from the current 48.16 percent to 19.35 percent.

These changes will become effective on 13 August 2019.

The next scheduled index review is 4 September 2019.

MDAX® is a registered trademark of Deutsche Börse AG.

About Deutsche Börse - Market Data + Services

In the area of data, Deutsche Börse Group is one of the world's leading service providers for the securities industry with products and services for issuers, investors, intermediaries, and data vendors. The Group's portfolio covers the entire value chain in the financial business. The business unit Market Data + Services is part of Deutsche Börse's Post-Trading, Data & Index division and encompasses the Group's extensive market data and index offering as well as regulatory services. The product and service range includes real-time and historical data from the Group's trading venues Eurex and Xetra as well as from cooperation partners. It also spans more than 12,000 indices including the STOXX® and DAX® index families, the Regulatory Reporting Hub offering as well as reference data for more than 1,700,000 securities.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 20:15:04 UTC
