Deutsche Börse : iSTOXX® Global Cities of Tomorrow Select 30 Index licensed to Citi

Zug (September 24, 2019) - Qontigo's global index provider STOXX Ltd. has licensed the iSTOXX® Global Cities of Tomorrow Select 30 Index to Citi to serve as an underlying for structured products.

The index allows a targeted investment in the sustainable smart city megatrend. It is comprised of 30 liquid stocks with low volatility and high dividend yield. The components are selected from a pool of companies that are addressing the needs of the cities and citizens of the future.

'With more than two thirds of the world population projected to live in urban areas by 2050 according to the United Nations, cities will face several challenges that need to be anticipated. Connectivity, smart buildings, environmental sustainability, urban support services and smart mobility stand out as key priorities. In the context of a growing demand for thematic investing driven by ESG criteria, the iSTOXX Global Cities of Tomorrow Select 30 Index delivers an innovative and unprecedented opportunity to play this topical theme in structured products. Thanks to this partnership with STOXX, Sustainalytics and FactSet, Citi enhances its current ESG footprint and offers unique access to their clients,' said Alexandre Isaaz, EMEA Head of Equity Structuring, Citi.

'The iSTOXX Global Cities of Tomorrow Select 30 Index includes companies which provide a diverse set of solutions for growing urban population, limited natural resources and increasing focus on environmental sustainability. Moreover, eligible companies are screened by ESG scores to result in a selection of leaders with regards to environmental, social and governance criteria. This index is an innovative addition to our unique thematic offering,' said Willem Keogh, STOXX Head of ESG, Thematic and Factor Solutions.

Revere (RBICS) data allow a detailed breakdown of the revenue sources of the eligible companies, helping the iSTOXX Global Cities of Tomorrow Select 30 Index to select companies with substantial exposure to the sustainable smart city megatrend.

In the selection process of the index, industry, region and country filters are applied to ensure diversification. Companies that are in contravention of the UN Global Compact Principles or are involved in Controversial Weapons activities, as identified by Sustainalytics, are excluded. Additionally, companies are excluded which are involved in Weapons (Small Arms and Military Contracting), Gambling, Adult Entertainment, Unconventional Oil & Gas (Arctic Oil and Gas Exploration, Oil Sands and Shale Energy), Conventional Oil & Gas, Thermal Coal, Nuclear Power, Tobacco, Aerospace and Defense.

About Qontigo

Qontigo is a financial intelligence innovator and a leader in the modernization of investment management, from risk to return. The combination of the company's world-class indices and best-of-breed analytics, with its technological expertise and customer-driven innovation enables its clients to achieve competitive advantage in a rapidly changing marketplace. Qontigo's global client base includes the world's largest financial products issuers, capital owners and asset managers. Created in 2019 through the combination of STOXX, DAX and Axioma, Qontigo is part of Deutsche Börse Group, headquartered in Eschborn with key locations in New York, Zug and London.

About STOXX

STOXX Ltd. is Qontigo's global index provider, currently calculating a global, comprehensive index family of over 10,000 strictly rules-based and transparent indices. Best known for the leading European equity indices EURO STOXX 50, STOXX Europe 50 and STOXX Europe 600, STOXX Ltd. maintains and calculates the STOXX Global index family which consists of total market, broad and blue-chip indices for the regions Americas, Europe, Asia/Pacific and sub-regions Latin America and BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) as well as global markets.

STOXX indices are licensed to more than 600 companies around the world as underlyings for Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), futures and options, structured products and passively managed investment funds.

Qontigo's index provider STOXX is part of Deutsche Börse Group, and the administrator of the DAX indices under the European Benchmark Regulation.



Legal disclaimer:

STOXX, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers do not make any warranties or representations, express or implied, with respect to the timeliness, sequence, accuracy, completeness, currentness, merchantability, quality or fitness for any particular purpose of its index data and exclude any liability in connection therewith. STOXX, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers are not providing investment advice through the publication of indices or in connection therewith. In particular, the inclusion of a company in an index, its weighting, or the exclusion of a company from an index, does not in any way reflect an opinion of STOXX, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers on the merits of that company. Financial instruments based on the STOXX® indices, DAX® indices or on any other indices supported by STOXX are in no way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by STOXX, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers.

Citi, and Citi and Arc Design are trademarks and service marks of Citigroup Inc. or its affiliates and are used and registered throughout the world.





