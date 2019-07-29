Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Börse AG    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LSE's $27 billion Refinitiv takeover plan lifts its shares to record

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 04:52am EDT
Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - London Stock Exchange shares rose more than 14% to a record high on Monday after it said it was in talks to buy financial data firm Refinitiv, in a deal worth $27 billion (£21.8 billion) including debt.

The proposed deal, which would turn LSE into a global player in financial data and expand its footprint in foreign exchange and fixed income, comes less than a year after Blackstone bought a majority stake in Refinitiv from Thomson Reuters, which valued it at $20 billion.

LSE's shares were 14% higher at 6,476 pence at 0743 GMT on Monday after hitting a record high of 6,508 pence, taking them to the top of London's bluechip index.

Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters, holds a 45% stake in Refinitiv. A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that if the negotiations conclude successfully, a deal could be announced this week.

A merger would significantly expand LSE's information services business, which the bourse operator has been building as a more stable source of cash flow than its primary transaction-reliant businesses.


"For a graphic on 'LSE in talks to buy Refinitiv for $27 bln', click

The LSE failed several times to merge with rival Deutsche Boerse AG.

Deutsche Boerse's shares were 1.9% lower at 125 euros.

LSE's proposed deal is also expected to face a long antitrust review before it can close, four sources told Reuters.

Berenberg analysts said the size and complexity of the proposed deal makes a detailed competition review almost inevitable, but European competition rules are generally supportive of consolidation in information services.

Bringing key over-the-counter trading and clearing venues together was likely to attract greater scrutiny, they said.

"We do not anticipate any deal to fall foul of anti-trust concerns," the analysts said.


(For a graphic on 'Exchanges Race To Grow', click

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP End-of-day quote.
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG -1.88% 125.1 Delayed Quote.21.44%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 14.63% 6532 Delayed Quote.39.64%
THOMSON REUTERS CORP 4.34% 92.74 Delayed Quote.40.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
04:52aLSE's $27 billion Refinitiv takeover plan lifts its shares to record
RE
02:48aLondon Exchange in Talks to Buy Data Firm -- WSJ
DJ
01:39aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Boerse Expects Unit Acquisition Talks With Refinitiv to Fail
DJ
07/28LSE-REFINITIV DEAL FACES LONG ANTITR : sources
RE
07/27London Stock Exchange in talks to buy Refinitiv for $27 billion
RE
07/27Deutsche Boerse no longer expects to buy Refinitiv forex assets
RE
07/27DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Executive Board does not expect successful completion of dis..
EQ
07/26London Stock Exchange says it is in talks to buy Refinitiv for $27 billion
RE
07/24DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Boerse posts 27% rise in second-quarter net profit; confirms 20..
RE
07/16DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial rep..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 922 M
EBIT 2019 1 579 M
Net income 2019 1 044 M
Debt 2019 942 M
Yield 2019 2,33%
P/E ratio 2019 22,4x
P/E ratio 2020 19,7x
EV / Sales2019 8,32x
EV / Sales2020 7,70x
Capitalization 23 362 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 129,13  €
Last Close Price 127,45  €
Spread / Highest target 13,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Joachim Faber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Richard David Antony Berliand Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.44%25 978
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC18.93%50 517
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED17.50%43 111
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE39.64%24 502
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 857
NASDAQ20.22%16 249
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group