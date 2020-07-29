Presentation: Q2/2020 results - analyst and investor conference call (30 July 2020)
07/29/2020 | 01:06pm EDT
Q2/2020
Financial results
Analyst and Investor Conference Call 30 July 2020
Summary Q2/2020 results presentation
Net revenue growth of 7% in Q2 to €778 million mainly driven by continued positive contribution of secular growth initiatives (+7%).
Organic operating cost development in Q2 (+8%) continued to be mainly driven by higher investments; adjusted EBITDA increased
by 4% to €483 million and the adjusted EPS amounted to €1.57.
Strong H1 results driven by exceptionally high volatility in Q1:
Net revenue up 17% to €1.7 billion and adjusted net profit up 16% to €676 million.
Despite strong first half year, guidance for 2020 remains unchanged at around €1.20 billion adjusted net profit.
Next mid-term plan "Compass 2023" is scheduled to be presented at the Investor Day on 18 November (Frankfurt & virtual).
7
%
Net revenue growth Q2
€1.57
Earnings per share (adj.) Q2
€676 m
Net profit (adj.) H1
~€
1.20bn
Net profit guidance 2020 (adj.)
18 November
Investor Day 2020
Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 1
Group financials
Q2/2020 | €m
Net revenue
Operating costEBITDA
Net profit
Note
+7%
+5% (organic)
+7% (secular)
778
725
Q2/19
Q2/20
+4%
→
0%
+4% (organic)
+3% (organic)
Net interest income
Exceptional cost
items
466
483
Depreciation
288
Financial result
288
Tax rate
EPS (adj.)
Q2/19
Q2/20
Q2/19
Q2/20
€50m −24%
€42m
€62m
−€18m
26%
€1.57
−1%
Note: Adjusted for exceptional items. Organic growth incl. Axioma (Qontigo), Ausmaq (IFS) and Börse Berlin (Xetra) like-for-like.
Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 2
Eurex (financial derivatives)
Q2/2020 | €m
Net revenue
EBITDA
+6%
+4%
272
255
29 Other
1
Business activity
Total
436m
derivatives
−16%
Index
248m
29
15
Eurex data
15
26
Margin fees
2
15
14
OTC clearing
3
10
15
12
Equity
54
45
Fixed income
118 131 Index
Q2/19 Q2/20
derivatives
+6%
Fixed income
117m
derivatives
−18%
Equity
69m
derivatives
−51%
OTC notional
€18.6tr
outstanding (avg.)
+37%
OTC notional
€9.1tr
cleared (incl. compr.)
+28%
Note: EBITDA adjusted for exceptional items.
Including net revenue from connectivity and member fees.
Including NII and securities collateral fee.
Including margin fees on OTC clearing related collateral.
Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 3
EEX (commodities)
Q2/2020 | €m
Net revenue
EBITDA
→
0%
− 3%
71 71
11
10
Gas
35
34
25
29
Power derivatives
19
17
Power spot
Q2/19
Q2/20
Q2/19
Q2/20
Note: EBITDA adjusted for exceptional items.
1) Including net revenue from connectivity, member fees and emission allowances.
Business activity
Power
153 TWh
spot
+2%
Power
1,660 TWh
derivatives
+20%
Gas
591 TWh
−13%
Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 4
360T (foreign exchange)
Q2/2020 | €m
Net revenue
EBITDA
+8%
+7%
24
22
4 Other 1
4
Business activity
Average daily
€81bn
volumes (ADV)
0%
Note: EBITDA adjusted for exceptional items.
1) Including net revenue from connectivity and member fees.
Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 5
Xetra (cash equities)
Q2/2020 | €m
Net revenue
EBITDA
+19%
+25%
+18% (organic)
+24% (organic)
94
11 Other 1
79
10
26
Xetra data
60
26
4
Listing
48
5
54
Trading & clearing
38
Q2/19
Q2/20
Q2/19
Q2/20
Note: EBITDA adjusted for exceptional items. Organic growth incl. Börse Berlin (Q4/19) like-for-like.
Including net revenue from connectivity.
Xetra, Börse Frankfurt and Tradegate.
Business activity
Order book volume
2
€470bn
Equities
+35%
Order book volume
2
€61bn
ETF, ETC, ETN
+73%
Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 6
Clearstream (post-trading)
Q2/2020 | €m
Net revenue
EBITDA
− 1%
− 5%
215
213
6 6 Third party services
19
20 Collateral management
Business activity
Assets under
€11.8tr
custody
+3%
Settlement
18.5m
transactions (ICSD)
+33%
51
25
Net interest income
30
Settlement
20
98 107 Custody
Q2/19 Q2/20
Cash balances
€15.8bn
total volume
−1%
t/o US-Dollar
€7.7bn
−3%
Collateral
€563bn
outstandings
+25%
Note: EBITDA adjusted for exceptional items.
1) Including net revenue from connectivity, account services and reporting.
Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 7
IFS (investment fund services)
Q2/2020 | €m
Net revenue
EBITDA
+17%
+21%
+12% (organic)
+18% (organic)
51
44
14
Other
1
13
16
Settlement
26
13
21
18
20
Custody
Q2/19
Q2/20
Q2/19
Q2/20
Note: EBITDA adjusted for exceptional items. Organic growth incl. Ausmaq (Q3/19) like-for-like. 1) Including net revenue from connectivity, order routing, Clearstream Fund Desk and Ausmaq.
Business activity
Assets under
€2.5tr
custody
+2%
Settlement
9.5m
transactions
+42%
Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 8
Qontigo (index and analytics business)
Q2/2020 | €m
Net revenue
EBITDA
+38%
+ 5%
+ 1% (organic)
+11% (organic)
53
14 Analytics
39
21
25
Other licences
26
28
8
7
Exchange licences
10
8
ETF
Q2/19
Q2/20
Q2/19
Q2/20
Note: EBITDA adjusted for exceptional items. Organic growth incl. Axioma (Q3/19) like-for-like.
Business activity
ETF assets under
€85bn
management
−11%
Exchange licences
235m
traded contracts
+8%
Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 9
Group financials
H1/2020 | €m
Net revenue
+17%
+14% (organic)
+ 7% (secular)
1.692
1.446
Operating cost
EBITDA
Net profit
+16%
+17%
+16%
+ 9% (organic)
+17% (organic)
+19% (organic)
Note
Net interest
€118m
income
−8%
Exceptional cost
€70m
items
Depreciation
€124m
Financial result
−€35m
Tax rate
26%
EPS (adj.)
€3.68
+16%
Note: Adjusted for exceptional items. Organic growth incl. Axioma (Qontigo), Ausmaq (IFS) and Börse Berlin (Xetra) like-for-like.
Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 10
Secular growth trend remained intact
H1/2020 | €m
Consolidation
Secular growth
Cyclical growth
+3%
+7%
+7%
+17%
1,692
103
107
1,446
36
H1/19
H1/20
Note: Numbers may not add up due to rounding.
Note
Consolidation effects mainly driven by Qontigo (Axioma) and a small contribution from IFS (Ausmaq).
All segments with positive secular growth contribution, with good progress at Eurex, IFS, Qontigo and 360T.
Cyclical growth mainly driven by exceptionally high volatility in Q1 due to the Corona situation.
Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 11
Operating cost development
H1/2020 | €m
Variable-/
share based
Consolidation
Investments
Net inflation
comp.
+7%
+7%
→
0%
2%
+9% (organic)
591
0
11
38
509
34
H1/19
H1/20
Note: Numbers may not add up due to rounding. Adjusted for exceptional items.
Note
Consolidation effects mainly driven by Qontigo (Axioma) and a small contribution from IFS (Ausmaq).
Higher investments in growth and technology, increase in personnel, as well as additional operating costs due to Corona situation.
Inflationary pressures off-set by increase of operating efficiency.
Increase of variable-/ share based compensation mainly due to share price performance.
Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 12
Outlook
FY/2020 | €m
Net profit guidance
Note
Mid-term target
Despite strong H1/2020, guidance
+10-15% CAGR
for 2020 remains unchanged.
+17%
+10%
~1.20bn
For FY/2020 Deutsche Börse
1.106
expects:
1.003
857
Continued secular net revenue
growth of at least 5% and
around €1.20 billion
adjusted net profit.
Note: Adjusted for exceptional items.
Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 13
Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 14
Income statement - group level reported
(in €m)
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
Sales revenue
837.8
747.7
Net interest income from banking business
50.4
66.7
Other operating income
4.7
3.0
Total revenue
892.9
817.4
Volume-related costs
-115.4
-92.6
Net revenue
777.5
724.8
Staff costs
-220.0
-186.1
Other operating expenses
-122.6
-105.4
Operating costs
-342.6
-291.5
Net income from strategic investments
5.8
0.7
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
440.7
434.0
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses
-62.6
-55.4
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
378.1
378.6
Financial result
-18.4
-11.6
Earnings before tax (EBT)
359.7
367.0
Income tax expense and other tax
-93.3
-93.0
Net profit for the period
266.4
274.0
thereof attributable to Deutsche Börse shareholders
256.7
266.9
thereof attributable to non-controlling interests
9.7
7.1
Earnings per share (basic) (€)
1.40
1.46
Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 15
Income statement - group level adjusted
(in €m)
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
Sales revenue
837.8
747.7
Net interest income from banking business
50.4
66.7
Other operating income
4.7
3.0
Total revenue
892.9
817.4
Volume-related costs
-115.4
-92.6
Net revenue
777.5
724.8
Staff costs
-199.1
-171.7
Other operating expenses
-101.1
-88.3
Operating costs
-300.2
-260.0
Net income from strategic investments
5.8
0.7
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
483.1
465.5
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses
-62.3
-54.7
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
420.8
410.8
Financial result
-18.4
-11.6
Earnings before tax (EBT)
402.4
399.2
Income tax expense and other tax
-104.6
-103.7
Net profit for the period
297.8
295.5
thereof attributable to Deutsche Börse shareholders
288.1
288.4
thereof attributable to non-controlling interests
9.7
7.1
Earnings per share (basic) (€)
1.57
1.58
Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 16
Income statement - segmental level I/II
Eurex
EEX
360T
Xetra
(financial derivatives)
(commodities)
(foreign exchange)
(cash equities)
(in €m)
Q2/20
Q2/19
Q2/20
Q2/19
Q2/20
Q2/19
Q2/20
Q2/19
Net revenue
271.5
255.3
71.2
71.3
23.6
21.8
94.4
79.3
Staff costs adj.
-49.8
-43.2
-22.5
-20.9
-10.0
-8.6
-23.3
-21.4
Other operating expenses adj.
-34.2
-27.2
-14.9
-15.5
-3.4
-3.7
-12.1
-11.2
Operating costs adj.
-84.0
-70.4
-37.4
-36.4
-13.4
-12.3
-35.4
-32.6
Operating costs reported
-92.3
-74.8
-44.2
-39.0
-13.1
-14.0
-39.5
-34.7
Result from equity investments
4.9
0.3
-0.1
-0.1
0.0
0.0
1.2
1.3
EBITDA adj.
192.4
185.2
33.7
34.8
10.2
9.5
60.2
48.0
Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 17
Income statement - segmental level II/II
Clearstream
IFS
Qontigo
(post-trading)
(investment fund services)
(index and analytics business)
(in €m)
Q2/20
Q2/19
Q2/20
Q2/19
Q2/20
Q2/19
Net revenue
212.6
214.8
50.8
43.6
53.4
38.7
Staff costs adj.
-55.0
-53.5
-17.6
-16.3
-20.9
-7.8
Other operating expenses adj.
-23.8
-19.8
-7.7
-6.2
-5.0
-4.7
Operating costs adj.
-78.8
-73.3
-25.3
-22.5
-25.9
-12.5
Operating costs reported
-92.5
-82.8
-32.0
-26.6
-29.0
-16.7
Result from equity investments
-0.2
-0.8
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
EBITDA adj.
133.6
140.7
25.5
21.1
27.5
26.2
Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 18
