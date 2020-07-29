Log in
Presentation: Q2/2020 results - analyst and investor conference call (30 July 2020)

07/29/2020 | 01:06pm EDT

Q2/2020

Financial results

Analyst and Investor Conference Call 30 July 2020

Summary Q2/2020 results presentation

Net revenue growth of 7% in Q2 to €778 million mainly driven by continued positive contribution of secular growth initiatives (+7%).

Organic operating cost development in Q2 (+8%) continued to be mainly driven by higher investments; adjusted EBITDA increased

by 4% to €483 million and the adjusted EPS amounted to €1.57.

Strong H1 results driven by exceptionally high volatility in Q1:

Net revenue up 17% to €1.7 billion and adjusted net profit up 16% to €676 million.

Despite strong first half year, guidance for 2020 remains unchanged at around €1.20 billion adjusted net profit.

Next mid-term plan "Compass 2023" is scheduled to be presented at the Investor Day on 18 November (Frankfurt & virtual).

7%

Net revenue growth Q2

1.57

Earnings per share (adj.) Q2

676m

Net profit (adj.) H1

~€1.20bn

Net profit guidance 2020 (adj.)

18 November

Investor Day 2020

Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 1

Group financials

Q2/2020 | €m

Net revenue

Operating costEBITDA

Net profit

Note

+7%

+5% (organic)

+7% (secular)

778

725

Q2/19

Q2/20

  • +15%
  • + 8% (organic)

260

300

Q2/19

Q2/20

+4%

0%

+4% (organic)

+3% (organic)

Net interest income

Exceptional cost

items

466

483

Depreciation

288

Financial result

288

Tax rate

EPS (adj.)

Q2/19

Q2/20

Q2/19

Q2/20

€50m −24%

€42m

€62m

−€18m

26%

€1.57

−1%

Note: Adjusted for exceptional items. Organic growth incl. Axioma (Qontigo), Ausmaq (IFS) and Börse Berlin (Xetra) like-for-like.

Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 2

Eurex (financial derivatives)

Q2/2020 | €m

Net revenue

EBITDA

+6%

+4%

272

255

29 Other1

Business activity

Total

436m

derivatives

−16%

Index

248m

29

15

Eurex data

15

26

Margin fees2

15

14

OTC clearing3

10

15

12

Equity

54

45

Fixed income

118 131 Index

Q2/19 Q2/20

185

192

Q2/19

Q2/20

derivatives

+6%

Fixed income

117m

derivatives

−18%

Equity

69m

derivatives

−51%

OTC notional

€18.6tr

outstanding (avg.)

+37%

OTC notional

€9.1tr

cleared (incl. compr.)

+28%

Note: EBITDA adjusted for exceptional items.

  1. Including net revenue from connectivity and member fees.
  2. Including NII and securities collateral fee.
  3. Including margin fees on OTC clearing related collateral.

Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 3

EEX (commodities)

Q2/2020 | €m

Net revenue

EBITDA

0%

3%

71 71

17

15

Other1

11

10

Gas

35

34

25

29

Power derivatives

19

17

Power spot

Q2/19

Q2/20

Q2/19

Q2/20

Note: EBITDA adjusted for exceptional items.

1) Including net revenue from connectivity, member fees and emission allowances.

Business activity

Power

153 TWh

spot

+2%

Power

1,660 TWh

derivatives

+20%

Gas

591 TWh

−13%

Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 4

360T (foreign exchange)

Q2/2020 | €m

Net revenue

EBITDA

+8%

+7%

24

22

4 Other1

4

Business activity

Average daily

€81bn

volumes (ADV)

0%

18

19

Trading

Q2/19 Q2/20

10

10

Q2/19

Q2/20

Note: EBITDA adjusted for exceptional items.

1) Including net revenue from connectivity and member fees.

Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 5

Xetra (cash equities)

Q2/2020 | €m

Net revenue

EBITDA

+19%

+25%

+18% (organic)

+24% (organic)

94

11 Other1

79

10

26

Xetra data

60

26

4

Listing

48

5

54

Trading & clearing

38

Q2/19

Q2/20

Q2/19

Q2/20

Note: EBITDA adjusted for exceptional items. Organic growth incl. Börse Berlin (Q4/19) like-for-like.

  1. Including net revenue from connectivity.
  2. Xetra, Börse Frankfurt and Tradegate.

Business activity

Order book volume2

€470bn

Equities

+35%

Order book volume2

€61bn

ETF, ETC, ETN

+73%

Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 6

Clearstream (post-trading)

Q2/2020 | €m

Net revenue

EBITDA

1%

5%

215 213

21

25

Other1

6 6 Third party services

19

20 Collateral management

Business activity

Assets under

€11.8tr

custody

+3%

Settlement

18.5m

transactions (ICSD)

+33%

51

25

Net interest income

30

Settlement

20

98 107 Custody

Q2/19 Q2/20

141

134

Q2/19

Q2/20

Cash balances

€15.8bn

total volume

−1%

t/o US-Dollar

€7.7bn

−3%

Collateral

€563bn

outstandings

+25%

Note: EBITDA adjusted for exceptional items.

1) Including net revenue from connectivity, account services and reporting.

Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 7

IFS (investment fund services)

Q2/2020 | €m

Net revenue

EBITDA

+17%

+21%

+12% (organic)

+18% (organic)

51

44

14

Other1

13

16

Settlement

26

13

21

18

20

Custody

Q2/19

Q2/20

Q2/19

Q2/20

Note: EBITDA adjusted for exceptional items. Organic growth incl. Ausmaq (Q3/19) like-for-like. 1) Including net revenue from connectivity, order routing, Clearstream Fund Desk and Ausmaq.

Business activity

Assets under

€2.5tr

custody

+2%

Settlement

9.5m

transactions

+42%

Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 8

Qontigo (index and analytics business)

Q2/2020 | €m

Net revenue

EBITDA

+38%

+ 5%

+ 1% (organic)

+11% (organic)

53

14 Analytics

39

21

25

Other licences

26

28

8

7

Exchange licences

10

8

ETF

Q2/19

Q2/20

Q2/19

Q2/20

Note: EBITDA adjusted for exceptional items. Organic growth incl. Axioma (Q3/19) like-for-like.

Business activity

ETF assets under

€85bn

management

−11%

Exchange licences

235m

traded contracts

+8%

Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 9

Group financials

H1/2020 | €m

Net revenue

+17%

+14% (organic)

+ 7% (secular)

1.692

1.446

Operating cost

EBITDA

Net profit

+16%

+17%

+16%

+ 9% (organic)

+17% (organic)

+19% (organic)

Note

Net interest

€118m

income

−8%

Exceptional cost

€70m

items

H1/19

H1/20

509

591

H1/19

H1/20

1.103

941

H1/19

H1/20

580

676

H1/19

H1/20

Depreciation

€124m

Financial result

−€35m

Tax rate

26%

EPS (adj.)

€3.68

+16%

Note: Adjusted for exceptional items. Organic growth incl. Axioma (Qontigo), Ausmaq (IFS) and Börse Berlin (Xetra) like-for-like.

Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 10

Secular growth trend remained intact

H1/2020 | €m

Consolidation

Secular growth

Cyclical growth

+3%

+7%

+7%

+17%

1,692

103

107

1,446

36

H1/19

H1/20

Note: Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

Note

Consolidation effects mainly driven by Qontigo (Axioma) and a small contribution from IFS (Ausmaq).

All segments with positive secular growth contribution, with good progress at Eurex, IFS, Qontigo and 360T.

Cyclical growth mainly driven by exceptionally high volatility in Q1 due to the Corona situation.

Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 11

Operating cost development

H1/2020 | €m

Variable-/

share based

Consolidation

Investments

Net inflation

comp.

+7%

+7%

0%

2%

+9% (organic)

591

0

11

38

509

34

H1/19

H1/20

Note: Numbers may not add up due to rounding. Adjusted for exceptional items.

Note

Consolidation effects mainly driven by Qontigo (Axioma) and a small contribution from IFS (Ausmaq).

Higher investments in growth and technology, increase in personnel, as well as additional operating costs due to Corona situation.

Inflationary pressures off-set by increase of operating efficiency.

Increase of variable-/ share based compensation mainly due to share price performance.

Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 12

Outlook

FY/2020 | €m

Net profit guidance

Note

Mid-term target

Despite strong H1/2020, guidance

+10-15% CAGR

for 2020 remains unchanged.

+17%

+10%

~1.20bn

For FY/2020 Deutsche Börse

1.106

expects:

1.003

857

Continued secular net revenue

growth of at least 5% and

around €1.20 billion

adjusted net profit.

FY/17

FY/18

FY/19

FY/20E

Note: Adjusted for exceptional items.

Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 13

Appendix

Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 14

Income statement - group level reported

(in €m)

Quarter ended

Quarter ended

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

Sales revenue

837.8

747.7

Net interest income from banking business

50.4

66.7

Other operating income

4.7

3.0

Total revenue

892.9

817.4

Volume-related costs

-115.4

-92.6

Net revenue

777.5

724.8

Staff costs

-220.0

-186.1

Other operating expenses

-122.6

-105.4

Operating costs

-342.6

-291.5

Net income from strategic investments

5.8

0.7

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)

440.7

434.0

Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

-62.6

-55.4

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)

378.1

378.6

Financial result

-18.4

-11.6

Earnings before tax (EBT)

359.7

367.0

Income tax expense and other tax

-93.3

-93.0

Net profit for the period

266.4

274.0

thereof attributable to Deutsche Börse shareholders

256.7

266.9

thereof attributable to non-controlling interests

9.7

7.1

Earnings per share (basic) (€)

1.40

1.46

Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 15

Income statement - group level adjusted

(in €m)

Quarter ended

Quarter ended

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

Sales revenue

837.8

747.7

Net interest income from banking business

50.4

66.7

Other operating income

4.7

3.0

Total revenue

892.9

817.4

Volume-related costs

-115.4

-92.6

Net revenue

777.5

724.8

Staff costs

-199.1

-171.7

Other operating expenses

-101.1

-88.3

Operating costs

-300.2

-260.0

Net income from strategic investments

5.8

0.7

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)

483.1

465.5

Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

-62.3

-54.7

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)

420.8

410.8

Financial result

-18.4

-11.6

Earnings before tax (EBT)

402.4

399.2

Income tax expense and other tax

-104.6

-103.7

Net profit for the period

297.8

295.5

thereof attributable to Deutsche Börse shareholders

288.1

288.4

thereof attributable to non-controlling interests

9.7

7.1

Earnings per share (basic) (€)

1.57

1.58

Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 16

Income statement - segmental level I/II

Eurex

EEX

360T

Xetra

(financial derivatives)

(commodities)

(foreign exchange)

(cash equities)

(in €m)

Q2/20

Q2/19

Q2/20

Q2/19

Q2/20

Q2/19

Q2/20

Q2/19

Net revenue

271.5

255.3

71.2

71.3

23.6

21.8

94.4

79.3

Staff costs adj.

-49.8

-43.2

-22.5

-20.9

-10.0

-8.6

-23.3

-21.4

Other operating expenses adj.

-34.2

-27.2

-14.9

-15.5

-3.4

-3.7

-12.1

-11.2

Operating costs adj.

-84.0

-70.4

-37.4

-36.4

-13.4

-12.3

-35.4

-32.6

Operating costs reported

-92.3

-74.8

-44.2

-39.0

-13.1

-14.0

-39.5

-34.7

Result from equity investments

4.9

0.3

-0.1

-0.1

0.0

0.0

1.2

1.3

EBITDA adj.

192.4

185.2

33.7

34.8

10.2

9.5

60.2

48.0

Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 17

Income statement - segmental level II/II

Clearstream

IFS

Qontigo

(post-trading)

(investment fund services)

(index and analytics business)

(in €m)

Q2/20

Q2/19

Q2/20

Q2/19

Q2/20

Q2/19

Net revenue

212.6

214.8

50.8

43.6

53.4

38.7

Staff costs adj.

-55.0

-53.5

-17.6

-16.3

-20.9

-7.8

Other operating expenses adj.

-23.8

-19.8

-7.7

-6.2

-5.0

-4.7

Operating costs adj.

-78.8

-73.3

-25.3

-22.5

-25.9

-12.5

Operating costs reported

-92.5

-82.8

-32.0

-26.6

-29.0

-16.7

Result from equity investments

-0.2

-0.8

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

EBITDA adj.

133.6

140.7

25.5

21.1

27.5

26.2

Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 18

Financial calendar and contact details

Financial calendar

26

Aug 2020

Virtual US Roadshow organised by Commerzbank

Deutsche Börse AG

01

Sep 2020

Virtual Group Meeting for US investors organised by Morgan Stanley

Investor Relations

02

Sep 2020

Virtual Group Meeting for European investors organised by JP Morgan

Mergenthalerallee 61

09

Sep 2020

Virtual Group Meeting for German investors organised by Metzler

65760 Eschborn

14

Sep 2020

Barclays Global Financials New York Conference (virtual)

Germany

21

Sep 2020

Goldman Sachs and Berenberg German Corporate Conference (virtual)

22 Sep 2020

BofA Global Research 25th Annual Financials CEO Conference (virtual)

Phone: +49 69 211 11670

23

Sep 2020

Baader Investment Conference (virtual)

Fax: +49 69 211 14608

30

Sep 2020

Morningstar's Management Behind the Moat Conference (virtual)

E−Mail: ir@deutsche-boerse.com

28

Oct 2020

Publication quarterly statement Q3/2020

www.deutsche-boerse.com/ir_e

29

Oct 2020

Analyst and investor conference call Q3/2020

09

Nov 2020

UBS European Virtual Conference 2020 (virtual)

11 Nov 2020

18

Nov 2020

Investor Day 2020 (Frankfurt & virtual)

Deutsche Börse Group | 30 July 2020 | 19

Disclaimer

Cautionary note with regard to forward-lookingstatements: This document contains forward-looking statements and statements of future expectations that reflect management's current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied and that are beyond Deutsche Börse AG's ability to control or estimate precisely. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, the words 'may, will, should, expects, plans, intends, anticipates, believes, estimates, predicts, potential, or continue' and similar expressions identify forward- looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those statements due to, without limitation, (i) general economic conditions, (ii) future performance of financial markets, (iii) interest rate levels (iv) currency exchange rates (v) the behaviour of other market participants

  1. general competitive factors (vii) changes in laws and regulations (viii) changes in the policies of central banks, governmental regulators and/or (foreign) governments (ix) the ability to successfully integrate acquired and merged businesses and achieve anticipated synergies (x) reorganization measures, in each case on a local, national, regional and/or global basis. Deutsche Börse AG does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.

No obligation to update information: Deutsche Börse AG does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update any information contained herein.

No investment advice: This presentation is for information only and shall not constitute investment advice. It is not intended for solicitation purposes but only for use as general information.

All descriptions, examples and calculations contained in this presentation are for illustrative purposes only. © Deutsche Börse AG 2020. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 17:05:08 UTC
