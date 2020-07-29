Presentation: Q2/2020 results - analyst and investor conference call (30 July 2020)

Summary Q2/2020 results presentation

Net revenue growth of 7% in Q2 to €778 million mainly driven by continued positive contribution of secular growth initiatives (+7%).

Organic operating cost development in Q2 (+8%) continued to be mainly driven by higher investments; adjusted EBITDA increased

by 4% to €483 million and the adjusted EPS amounted to €1.57.

Strong H1 results driven by exceptionally high volatility in Q1:

Net revenue up 17% to €1.7 billion and adjusted net profit up 16% to €676 million.

Despite strong first half year, guidance for 2020 remains unchanged at around €1.20 billion adjusted net profit.

Next mid-term plan "Compass 2023" is scheduled to be presented at the Investor Day on 18 November (Frankfurt & virtual).