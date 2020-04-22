Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Börse AG    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/22 06:42:41 am
135.35 EUR   +1.65%
06:12aQontigo Licenses DAX 50 ESG Index to Lyxor AM
DJ
04/21DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : HSBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
04/21London Stock Exchange committed to Refinitiv deal in pandemic-hit markets
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Qontigo Licenses DAX 50 ESG Index to Lyxor AM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 06:12am EDT

By Maitane Sardon

Qontigo, the index and analytics unit of Deutsche Boerse AG said Wednesday that it has licensed the DAX 50 ESG Index to Societe Generale SA's Lyxor Asset Management to serve as an underlying index for an exchange-traded fund.

Qontigo said the ETF was listed today and is available for trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

The DAX 50 ESG Index is composed of 50 blue-chip stocks but excludes companies involved in controversial activities like weapons, tobacco, coal, nuclear power and military contracts. It also includes companies with high environmental, social and governance scores calculated by Sustainalytics, a provider of ESG ratings and data.

Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 1.09% 10362.47 Delayed Quote.-22.64%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 1.84% 135.6 Delayed Quote.-4.99%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 1.55% 13.368 Real-time Quote.-57.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
06:12aQontigo Licenses DAX 50 ESG Index to Lyxor AM
DJ
04/21DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : HSBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
04/21London Stock Exchange committed to Refinitiv deal in pandemic-hit markets
RE
04/20DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/17DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/17DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly rep..
EQ
04/16DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
04/16DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/15DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Independant Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/14Pandemic set to erode bank profitability further - EU watchdog
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 225 M
EBIT 2020 1 730 M
Net income 2020 1 162 M
Debt 2020 1 558 M
Yield 2020 2,36%
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
EV / Sales2020 8,06x
EV / Sales2021 7,76x
Capitalization 24 424 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 143,31  €
Last Close Price 133,15  €
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Joachim Faber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Heinz Flöther Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-4.99%26 542
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-5.42%48 066
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-1.21%39 552
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-5.16%31 687
NASDAQ-1.71%17 371
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-1.18%15 587
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group