Qontigo Licenses DAX 50 ESG Index to Lyxor AM

By Maitane Sardon

Qontigo, the index and analytics unit of Deutsche Boerse AG said Wednesday that it has licensed the DAX 50 ESG Index to Societe Generale SA's Lyxor Asset Management to serve as an underlying index for an exchange-traded fund.

Qontigo said the ETF was listed today and is available for trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

The DAX 50 ESG Index is composed of 50 blue-chip stocks but excludes companies involved in controversial activities like weapons, tobacco, coal, nuclear power and military contracts. It also includes companies with high environmental, social and governance scores calculated by Sustainalytics, a provider of ESG ratings and data.

Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@wsj.com