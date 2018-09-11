Log in
Deutsche EuroShop AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/11/2018 | 06:15pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.09.2018 / 18:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Kommanditgesellschaft CURA Vermögensverwaltung G.m.b.H. & Co.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Otto
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche EuroShop AG

b) LEI
529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007480204

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
28.4600 EUR 24560.98 EUR
28.7600 EUR 29277.68 EUR
28.7000 EUR 25313.40 EUR
28.7300 EUR 24937.64 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
28.67 EUR 104089.70 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-09-06; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: UBS Limited EMEA Trading
MIC: UBSI


11.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche EuroShop AG
Heegbarg 36
22391 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-euroshop.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44747  11.09.2018 


© EQS 2018
