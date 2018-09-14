Deutsche EuroShop AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Kommanditgesellschaft CURA Vermögensverwaltung G.m.b.H. & Co.
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Alexander
|Last name(s):
|Otto
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0007480204
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|28.5000 EUR
|12625.50 EUR
|28.5000 EUR
|15133.50 EUR
|28.4600 EUR
|11981.66 EUR
|28.5000 EUR
|20719.50 EUR
|28.4200 EUR
|12050.08 EUR
|28.4200 EUR
|24469.62 EUR
|28.4000 EUR
|11956.40 EUR
|28.3900 EUR
|11270.83 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|28.45 EUR
|120207.09 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|UBS Limited EMEA Trading
|MIC:
|UBSI
