Deutsche EuroShop AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.09.2018 / 11:55

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Kommanditgesellschaft CURA Vermögensverwaltung G.m.b.H. & Co.

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Alexander Last name(s): Otto Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche EuroShop AG

b) LEI

529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007480204

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 28.5000 EUR 12625.50 EUR 28.5000 EUR 15133.50 EUR 28.4600 EUR 11981.66 EUR 28.5000 EUR 20719.50 EUR 28.4200 EUR 12050.08 EUR 28.4200 EUR 24469.62 EUR 28.4000 EUR 11956.40 EUR 28.3900 EUR 11270.83 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 28.45 EUR 120207.09 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2018-09-12; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: UBS Limited EMEA Trading MIC: UBSI

