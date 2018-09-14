Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche EuroShop    DEQ   DE0007480204

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP (DEQ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Deutsche EuroShop AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 06:00am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.09.2018 / 11:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Kommanditgesellschaft CURA Vermögensverwaltung G.m.b.H. & Co.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Otto
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche EuroShop AG

b) LEI
529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007480204

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
28.5000 EUR 12625.50 EUR
28.5000 EUR 15133.50 EUR
28.4600 EUR 11981.66 EUR
28.5000 EUR 20719.50 EUR
28.4200 EUR 12050.08 EUR
28.4200 EUR 24469.62 EUR
28.4000 EUR 11956.40 EUR
28.3900 EUR 11270.83 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
28.45 EUR 120207.09 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-09-12; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: UBS Limited EMEA Trading
MIC: UBSI


14.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche EuroShop AG
Heegbarg 36
22391 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-euroshop.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44829  14.09.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
06:00aDEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
05:55aDEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
05:50aDEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
09/11DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
09/11DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
09/11DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
09/11DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
09/07DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
EQ
08/28DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
EQ
08/27DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Deutsche Euroshop AG ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2015Our Guide To Investing Outside The U.S. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 222 M
EBIT 2018 193 M
Net income 2018 130 M
Debt 2018 1 470 M
Yield 2018 5,21%
P/E ratio 2018 12,85
P/E ratio 2019 14,07
EV / Sales 2018 14,6x
EV / Sales 2019 14,6x
Capitalization 1 773 M
Chart DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
Duration : Period :
Deutsche EuroShop Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 35,6 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilhelm Wellner Chief Executive Officer
Reiner Strecker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olaf G. Borkers Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Armbrust Member-Supervisory Board
Alexander Otto Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP-15.48%2 073
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-6.23%42 556
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-12.11%42 340
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-5.93%33 224
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-26.75%30 141
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-16.01%27 183
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.