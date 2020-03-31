DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche EuroShop AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Deutsche EuroShop AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



31.03.2020 / 12:24

Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 03, 2020

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 03, 2020

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 03, 2020

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020

Address:

Deutsche EuroShop AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 03, 2020Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/einzelabschluss Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 03, 2020Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/geschaeftsbericht Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 03, 2020Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.com/annualreport Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 13, 2020Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/halbjahresbericht Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 13, 2020Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.com/halfyearreport

