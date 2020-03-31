Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche EuroShop    DEQ   DE0007480204

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

(DEQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deutsche EuroShop AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/31/2020 | 06:25am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche EuroShop AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche EuroShop AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

31.03.2020 / 12:24
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche EuroShop AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 03, 2020
Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/einzelabschluss

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 03, 2020
Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/geschaeftsbericht

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 03, 2020
Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.com/annualreport

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020
Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/halbjahresbericht

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020
Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.com/halfyearreport

31.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche EuroShop AG
Heegbarg 36
22391 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-euroshop.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1011535  31.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1011535&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
