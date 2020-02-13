Deutsche EuroShop : COMPANYPRESENTATION FEBRUARY2020 0 02/13/2020 | 05:54pm EST Send by mail :

COMPANY PRESENTATION FEBRUARY 2020 COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Profile and Equity Story Deutsche EuroShop is Germany´s only public company that invests solely in shopping centers Going public: 2001

Market capitalisation: approx. €1.5 billion

> 24,000 shareholders

> 80% free float

Dividend yield: ~ 6.3% 1 Shopping centers are attractive investments because of Continuously positive development of cash flow

Stable long term growth across market cycles

Differentiation through first-class locations and excellent operator standards Goals: Long-term, qualitative growth

qualitative growth Sustained increase in the value of the real estate portfolioLänder-Portfolio

portfolioLänder-Portfolio Germany (share ≥75%)

Stable economies close to Germany 1Share price on 15 January 2020: 24.80€ (dividend guidance 2019: €1.55) 1 COMPANY COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 At a Glance 21 shopping centers on high street and in established locations - 17 in Germany and one each in Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland 2019 portfolio valuation: approx. 5.1% net initial yield (after transaction costs) Professional center management by ECE, the European market leader in this industry Lettable space1 approx. 1,087,000 sqm Retail shops1 approx. 2,700 Market value1 approx. €5.0 billion (DES-share €4.0 bn.) Rents per year1 €300 million (DES-share €240 mn.) Occupancy rate1, 2 98% 100%-view ² as % of market rent avg. GLA per DES-center: inner city 40,400 sqm est. locations 99,900 sqm 2 COMPANY COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Targets Buy & hold strategy: portfolio growth by acquisition of new shopping centers

by increasing existing amounts of holdings

by expansion of portfolio centers SHAREHOLDER EQUITY € million Investment focus: Long term NAV Attractive min. 75% Germany enhancement dividends max. 25% Europe 695 684 787 898 974 978 1,044 1,442 1,473 1,606 1,642 1,751 2,061 2,241 2,575 2,571 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Deutsche EuroShop prefers a stable increase of cash flow and portfolio value over the shortterm success. 3 COMPANY COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Germany CITY- ALLEE- BILLSTEDT- PHOENIX- HEROLD- STADT- A10 ARKADEN CENTER CENTER CENTER CENTER GALERIE CENTER ALTMARKT- GALERIE Norderstedt FORUM Hamburg Wolfsburg Hameln Wildau/Berlin Hamm Magdeburg MAIN- Dessau TAUNUS- Wuppertal Kassel ZENTRUM Dresden Wetzlar RHEIN- Sulzbach/Frankfurt NECKAR- Viernheim/Mannheim ZENTRUM Neunkirchen Passau SAARPARK- CENTER ALLEE- CENTER RATHAUS CENTER CITY- GALERIE CITY- POINT STADT- GALERIE 4 SHOPPING CENTERS COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Europe GALERIA OLYMPIA BAŁTYCKA >170 million visitors per year = the basis for our retailer's success CITY ARKADEN ÁRKÁD Gdansk Poland Brno Czech Republic Klagenfurt AustriaPécs Hungary 5 SHOPPING CENTERS COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Trophy Asset: Main-Taunus-Zentrum "One of the top shopping centers in Germany" 6 SHOPPING CENTERS COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Trophy Asset: Altmarkt-Galerie Dresden "The unquestionable shopping heart amid the historical and vibrant city" 7 SHOPPING CENTERS COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Success Factors of a Modern Shopping Center LOCATION More than 170 million customers per year ASSET MANAGEMENT ECE, a leading center manager in Europe TENANT MIX Food Courts and popular tenants DIGITALIZATION LOGISTICS Click & Collect, Digital Mall Center Apps, Future Lab CONVENIENCE At Your Service program started AMBIENCE Mall Beautification program started 8 SHOPPING CENTERS COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Digitalization Key Driver for the Shopping Evolution and Transition Determination of the "money value" of physical store space becomes increasingly difficult Branding & Loyality now/lately: dualchannels (on- vs. offline) future: omnichannel(shops remain important point of touch, basis for branding, service point and place to create and secure cusomer loyality) Data & Services: now: verylimited data future: big dataas basis for customer-,tenant- & peer and center analysisand loyality programs Logistic now: shop-logistic future:click & collect andlast mile CECONOMY (exampel; company information): "50% of online sales originated in shops" ">40% pick-up ratio in store" Sales now: shop salesonly accepted KPI future: total omnichannel salesto be evaluated and included (…."from bricks to clicks") Locations, shop space, lease terms and KPIs under revaluation from retailers and center operators 9 SHOPPING CENTERS COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Digitalization Challenge Digitalization changes traditional customer behaviour Online retail setting of new standards creation of new and closed "eco-systems" Consumer Changing shopping behaviour Increased desire for more convenience Lack of understanding for missing omni-channel abilities Stationary retail Omni-channel challenge Build-up of know-how & infrastructure Innovation & cost pressure Source: ECE 10 SHOPPING CENTERS COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Digital Mall - The Online Twin of our Shopping Centers All 17 German centers connected Connected Commerce:

1 st phase: Digital Mall, shop-window, click & collect

2 nd phase: Connecting market places

3 rd phase: Transactions

4 th phase: Logistics & deliveries Online product search Check store availability Coming soon: Click & reserve Collect in store Future: Delivery out of the mall 440 stores are currently live offering more than 2.2 million articles 11 SHOPPING CENTERS COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Digital Mall - Project Status Partner, center, shops & products 460 RETAILERS IN ACQUISITION FOCUS 440 SHOPS LIVE LIVE CENTER 41 LIVE AVAILABLEPRODUCTS2.2M ONBOARDING 12 SHOPPING CENTERS COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Vision: Omnichannel-Platform Digitalization as key to integration of retail platforms - Digital Mall is a big step forward CUSTOMERS OFFLINE ONLINE MALL VISIT MARKETING CHANNELS ONLINE SHOP MARKET PLACES & TENANT DIGITAL MALL DISPLAYS WEBSITE & APPS PICK UP IN MALL DELIVERY FROM MALL CENTER 13 SHOPPING CENTERS COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Digital Mall -Shopping Centers as Micro LogistHubs Locational advantage through extensive ECE mall network in Germany 80% of the population in Germany lives 45 car minutes 2 away from an ECE managed shopping center1 7  The "network" reflects the population distribution 2 in Germany 9 2 All DES centers in Germany are connected to the 13 2 2 Digital Mall 2 2 3  Serving the last mile 2 2 2 2 1more than 100 in Germany 14 SHOPPING CENTERS COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Pro-active improvements: Atmosphere 15 SHOPPING CENTERS COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Pro-active improvements: Convenience 16 SHOPPING CENTERS COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Investments: FFO provides substantial Capex Capacity 100% 2.54 2.43 2.40- 2.60 2.41 2.44 2.40 2.23 2.29 90% 2.20 Free FFO 2.00 Loan Redemption €20 million per year on avg. 80% 1.80 (decreasing over time) Dividend €0.05 increase per year 1.60 70% (guidance until dividend for 2020) 1.40 Payout ratio 60% 1.20 Capex Programs At-Your-Service & Mall Beautification 50% Expected until 2023: Total capexof €25-30 million per year on avg. Payout FFO per ratio share in % in € 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019* * Forecast, dividend per share: proposal 17 FINANCIALS COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Our Tenants1 1 Selection of our well known tenants 18 SHOPPING CENTERS COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Tenant Structure: Top 10 Tenants1 2018 2017 H&M 3.5% 3.5% Ceconomy 2.7% 2.7% Deichmann 2.5% 2.5% New Yorker 2.4% 2.3% Peek & Cloppenburg 2.3% 2.3% C&A 2.0% 2.0% Rewe 1.8% 1.6% Douglas 1.8% 1.8% Metro 1.8% 1.7% DM 1.4% 1.4% Total 22.2% 21.8% LOW LEVEL OF DEPENDENCE ON THE TOP 10 TENANTS 22% 78% TOP 10 Tenants 1in % of total retail rents as at 31 Dec. 2018 19 SHOPPING CENTERS COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Maturity Distribution of Rental Contracts1 Long-term contracts base rental income 2019: 2020: Weighted maturity 5.1 years 6% 5% 2021: 20% 2024 et sqq: 48% 2022: 11% 2023: 1as % of rental income as at 31 Dec. 2018 10% 20 SHOPPING CENTERS COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Sector Mix1 Balanced sector diversification Department stores & hypermarkets 12.3% Non-food/ electronics 18.8% Fashion 49.9% 1as % of rental space as at 31 Dec. 2018 Food & supermarkets 6.8% Health & beauty 6.0% Catering 4.4% Services 1.8% 21 SHOPPING CENTERS COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Retail turnover 9M 20191 RETAIL SECTOR % change rent-to-sales % of % of in 2019 ratio in % sales space DEPARTMENT STORES & HYPERMARKETS -1.1 6.4 7.5 14.8 FOOD +0.8 7.6 8.8 6.3 FASHION TEXTILES +1.7 12.9 29.0 38.7 SHOES & LEATHER GOODS +2.9 15.1 4.8 5.9 SPORTS +2.3 10.1 5.2 6.0 HEALTH & BEAUTY +5.9 7.3 12.6 6.0 GENERAL RETAIL +1.0 12.9 8.3 9.4 ELECTRONICS +0.6 3.8 14.6 7.5 SERVICES -4.3 5.0 4.9 1.6 FOOD CATERING +11.2 12.3 4.5 3.7 TOTAL +1.8 9.5 100² 100² Germany Abroad Total Retail turnover development on a like-for-likebasis: +1.8% +1.7% +1.8% Absoluteretail turnover development: +0.0% +2.4% +0.5% 1German centers on a like-for-like basis (estimated turnover 2019: €2.0 billion) 22 2 The sum may not equal the totals due to rounding SHOPPING CENTERS COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Key Figures 9M 2019 € million 01.01. - 30.09.2019 01.01. - 30.09.2018 CHANGE Revenue 167.6 167.0 0.3% Net operating income (NOI) 150.1 150.0 0.1% Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) 146.9 146.5 0.3% Financial gains / losses -25.3 -28,4 10.9% Valuation -13.1 -15.1 13.3% Earnings before tax (EBT, excl. valuation) 1 121.6 118.1 3.0% Consolidated profit [earnings per share in €] 93.3 [1.51] 82.2 [1.33] 13.6% [13.5%] FFO [per share in €] 111.7 [1.81] 110.7 [1.80] 0.9% [0.6%] EPRA Earnings [per share in €] 120.5 [1.95] 107.8 [1.74] 11.8% [12.1%] € million 30.09.2019 31.12.2018 CHANGE Total equity2 2,575.6 2,573.4 0.1% Liabilities 2,049.5 2,036.8 0.6% Total assets 4,625.1 4,610.2 0.3% Equity ratio2 55.7% 55.8% Loan to value ratio - consolidated3 31.6% 31.8% - "look-through"4 33.7% 34.0% Cash and cash equivalents 122.3 116.4 5.1% 1including the share attributable to equity-accounted 3Ratio of net financial liabilities (financial liabilities less cash and cash joint ventures and associates equivalents) to joint ventures and associates non current assets (investment 2including third-party interest in equity properties and investments accounted for using the equity method) 4Ratio of net financial liabilities to long-term assets calculated on the basis of the groups share 23 FINANCIALS COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Valuation1- Investment Properties 2018 NAV PER SHARE (EPRA) 5.89 5.92 5.98 5.80 5.61 5.64 5.70 5.52 5.97 5.87 5.69 5.53 5.46 5.24 5.23 5.32 5.13 5.01 4.94 4.93 € +6.8%2 43.24 43.19 43.17 39.58 33.17 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Net operating yield in % Net initial yield in % 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS in € thousand Basis change of -25bps change of +25bps Rent increase rates 1.33% -131,500 +159,900 Discount rate 5.90% +79,000 -75,200 Capitalization rate 5.07% +136,100 -122,100 Cost ratio 10.20% +9,800 -10,800 1 External appraisers: since 2015: JLL 24 2 2014 - 2018, Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) FINANCIALS PAGE XY COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Loan Structure1,2 PRINCIPLE AMOUNTS SHARE OF AVG. INTEREST LOCKIN DURATION (€ MILLION) TOTAL LOAN INTEREST RATE Up to 1 year 6.6 0.5% 3.54% 1 to 5 years 3.1 684.4 45.0% 3.32% 5 to 10 years 7.9 581.3 38.2% 2.41% Over 10 years 10.7 247.6 16.3% 1.93% Total1 5.5 1,519.9 100% 2.49% 19 German and 4 foreign bank partners

German and foreign bank partners Weighted maturity of fixed interest periods 5.5 years 1 4.00 3.69 3.67 8 3.50 6 3.00 2.89 2.72 4 2.50 2.49 2 2.00 0 % 2015 2016 2017 2018 20191 yrs avg. interest rate weighted maturity 1as of 30 September 2019 25 2 excl. non-consolidated loans FINANCIALS COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Maturities until 20241,2 END OF FIXED INTEREST REGULAR PERIODS RESPECTIVELY REDEMPTION TOTAL MATURITIES Already fixed: IN € MILLION EXPIRING LOANS AVG. INTEREST RATE PAYMENTS 2019 123.1 4.73% 6.6 129.7 2020 134.1 4.52% 16.4 150.5 2021 198.3 4.48% 14.3 212.6 2022 225.6 3.26% 10.6 236.2 2023 209.0 2.99% 9.2 218.2 2024 0 9.6 9.6 890.1 €132.2m, 2.21%, 10y (08/2019) €139.9m, 1.68%, 10y (01/2020) Lower refinancing cost positive FFO and EPRA earnings impact At-equity consolidated loans1 END OF FIXED INTEREST PERIODS RESPECTIVELY IN € MILLION EXPIRING LOANS AVG. INTEREST RATE DES' SHARE 2019 0 €59.0m, 1.09%, 9y (06/2020) 2020 47.1 4.23% 50% 2021 63.3 4.59% 50% 2022-2025 0 1as of 30 September 2019 26 2excl. at-equity consolidated loans FINANCIALS COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Forecast REVENUE in € million +2.1%1 225.0 222- 221- 218.5 226 225 205.1 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 EBIT in € million +2.0%1 199.1 194- 191- 198 192.4 195 178.6 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 1Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 2016 - 2020 EBT(excl. valuation) in € million +4.5%1 159- 159- 153.3 160.9 162 162 134.5 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 NUMBER OF SHARES in millions +3.4%1 61.78 61.78 61.78 58.25 53.95 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 FFO in € million +3.9%1 148- 150- 148.1 150.4 151 153 129.9 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 FFO PER SHARE in € +0.4%1 Conversion of the conv. bond 2.542.40-2.43- 2.412.432.44 2.47 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 27 FINANCIALS COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Dividend & Performance TREND OF SHARE NAV per share Dividend1 Share price3 1.70 +3.9%9 43.17 45.00 1.60 1.558 1.608 1.507 40.00 1.50 1.45 35.00 1.40 1.40 1.35 30.00 1.30 24.24 1.30 1.25 25.00 1.20 1.20 20.00 1.10 1.10 1.10 1.05 15.00 1.00 10.00 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 PERFORMANCE2 DES DAX EPRA4 REX5 OEF6 1 year (2018) -21.8% -18.3% -8.3% +1.5% +3.2% 3 years -29.4% = -11.0% p.a. -0.6% p.a. -0.4% p.a. +0.9% p.a. +4.2% p.a. 5 years -4.2% = -0.9% p.a. +2.0% p.a. +8.4% p.a. +2.1% p.a. +3.8% p.a. Since IPO (2001) +172.2% = +5.7% p.a. +2.8% p.a. +7.3% p.a. +4.1% p.a. +3.4% p.a. 1respectively paid for the previous FY 2as of 31 Dec. 2018 6open ended real estate funds 3 2020: as of 12 February 2020 7 paid on 17 June 2019 4 EPRA/NAREIT Europe 8proposal 28 5 German government bonds index 9 2010 - 2021, Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the dividend SHARE COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Shareholder Structure1 Alexander Otto 19.5% Private BlackRock Investors 3.0% 23.2% Johannes Schorr 3.3% State Street 5.0% Germany 67% Institutional Investors 46.0% 24,500shareholders Free float 80.5% 1Status: 11 February 2020 US 12% UK 7% NO 3% NL 2% FR CH 2% 1% Other 6% 29 SHARE COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Analysts' Consensus1 median/in € 2019 2020 Revenue (€ million) 224.9 225.3 EBIT (€ million) 196.8 195.7 FFO per share 2.43 2.45 NAV per share 42.70 42.22 Dividend 1.55 1.60 Price target (mean) 29.48 SELL UNDERPERFORM NEUTRAL OUTPERFORM BUY HSBC

Kempen 100% 80% 60% 40% 20% 0%  Berenberg Bank  Baader Bank  Metzler  Commerzbank  Bankhaus Lampe  M.M. Warburg  Deutsche Bank  DZ Bank  Societe Generale  Green Street Advisors Kepler Cheuvreux Independent Research

J.P. Morgan Cazenove

NORD/LB

Pareto Q2 04 Q3 05 Q4 06 Q1 08 Q2 09 Q3 10 Q4 11 Q1 13 Q2 14 Q3 15 Q4 16 Q1 18 Q2 19 negative neutral positive 30 1aggregated by DES, median values, status: 27 Nov. 2019, 17 analysts SHARE COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 10 Reasons to Invest 01 02 03 04 05 The only public Prime Proven, Stable cash flow Shareholder- company in Germany conservative with long term friendly to invest solely in locations strategy visibility dividend policy shopping centers 06 07 08 09 10 Experienced Excellent Centers almost Inflation- Solidity combined management protected rental with growth track record 100% let team agreements potential 31 SHARE COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Key Data of the Share Listed since 02.01.2001 Nominal capital €61,783,594.00 Outstanding shares 61,783,594 Class of shares Registered shares Dividend 2018 (paid on 17 June 2019) €1.50 52W High €27.76 52W Low €22.10 Share price (12 February 2020) €24.24 Market capitalisation €1.49 billion Avg. turnover per day last 12 months (XETRA) 155,440 shares Indices SDAX, EPRA, GPR, MSCI Small Cap, F.A.Z.-Index, GPTMS150 Index Official market Prime Standard Frankfurt and XETRA OTC market Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich and Stuttgart ISIN DE 000 748 020 4 Ticker DEQ, Reuters: DEQGn.DE Market maker Oddo Seydler 32 APPENDIX COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Consolidated Income Statment 9M 2019 € thousand 01.01. - 30.09.2019 01.01. - 30.09.2018 Revenue 167,594 167,027 Property operating costs -9,271 -9,098 Property management costs -8,195 -7,904 Net operating income (NOI) 150,128 150,025 Other operating income 1,346 784 Other operating expenses -4,562 -4,336 Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) 146,912 146,473 Share in the profit or loss of associated companies and joint ventures accounted for 21,356 20,978 using the equity method Interest expense -37,392 -39,843 Profit / loss attributable to limited partners -13,745 -13,820 Other financial income and expenditure 0 2,256 Interest income 2,740 20 Financial gains / losses -27,041 -30,409 Measurement gains / losses -11,489 -13,172 Earnings before tax (EBT) 108,382 102,892 Income taxes -15,042 -20,739 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT 93,340 82,153 Earnings per share (€), diluted 1.51 1.33 33 APPENDIX COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Consolidated Balance Sheet 9M 2019 € thousand 30.09.2019 31.12.2018 ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets 53,751 53,736 Property, plant and equipment 414 213 Investment properties 3,892,021 3,891,700 Investments accounted for using the 533,899 531,044 equity method Other financial assets 31 31 Non-current assets 4,480,116 4,476,724 Current assets Trade receivables 4,423 6,643 Other current assets 18,306 10,526 Cash and cash equivalents 122,267 116,335 Current assets 144,996 133,504 TOTAL ASSETS 4,625,112 4,610,228 € thousand 30.09.2019 31.12.2018 LIABILITIES Equity and reserves Issued capital 61,784 61,784 Capital reserves 1,217,560 1,217,560 Retained earnings 951,581 950,404 Total equity 2,230,925 2,229,748 Non-current liabilities Financial liabilities 1,487,677 1,496,313 Deferred tax liabilities 466,920 452,642 Right to redeem of limited partners 344,684 343,648 Other liabilities 33,643 34,297 Non-current liabilities 2,332,924 2,326,900 Current liabilities 32,263 26,080 Financial liabilities 3,175 3,543 Trade payables 5,591 2,384 Tax liabilities 8,894 7,413 Other provisions 8,894 7,413 Other liabilities 11,340 14,160 Current liabilities 61,263 53,580 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 4,625,112 4,610,228 34 APPENDIX COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 German Prime Shopping Center Yields %COMPRESSION DECOMPRESSION POLARISATION COMPRESSION DECOMPRESSION ? 7 A10 6.5% Norderstedt Billstedt Magdeburg 6.1% 6 Passau 6.0% 5.9% Dresden 5.5% 5.4% Neunkirchen Brno 5 5.0% 5.0% 4 German shopping 3 center prime yields 2 Euro Swap Rate 1 0 -1 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 35 Source: JLL, EUR Midswaps 7 years APPENDIX COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Our Partner: ECE develops, plans, builds, leases and manages large commercial real estate in the sectors shopping, office, industries since 1965

Originally ECE was an abbreviation for the German word

E inkaufs c enter e ntwicklung (Shopping center development) 100% privately owned by the Otto family

Assets under management:

approx. 195 shopping centers €33.0 billion market value 7.0 million sqm overall sales area approx. 20,000 retail businesses 4.1 million daily visitors

Close alliance with an European market leader in the shopping center business Active in 10 countries:

− Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Qatar, Slovakia and Turkey MANY INVESTORS RELY ON ECE: 36 APPENDIX COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Environment Climate protection is a top priority for Deutsche EuroShop. We firmly believe that sustainability and profitability are not mutually exclusive. Neither are shopping experience and environmental awareness. Long-term thinking is part of our strategy, and that includes a commitment to environmental protection.

Long-term thinking is part of our strategy, and that includes a commitment to environmental protection. In 2018, 19 of our 21 shopping centers had contracts with suppliers that use renewable energy sources, such as hydroelectric power, for their electricity needs. The TÜV Süd certified the green electricity for our centers in Germany with the renowned "Eco Power Product" label in 2018. We also plan to switch the remaining two centers over to green electricity wherever possible within the next few years.

The 19 centers used a total of around 72.8 million kWh of green electricity in 2018. This represented 100% of the electricity requirements in these shopping centers, Based on conservative calculations, this meant a reduction of around 30,011 tonnes in

carbon dioxide emissions, which equates to the annual CO 2 emissions of more than 1,350 two-person households. The use of heat exchangers and energy-saving light bulbs allows us to further reduce energy consumption in our shopping centers. Deutsche EuroShop also supports a diverse range of local and regional activities that take place in our shopping centers in the areas of the environment, society and the economy.

37 APPENDIX COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Germany 1/2 MAIN- RHEIN- HEROLD- RATHAUS- ALLEE- PHOENIX- TAUNUS- A10 ALTMARKT- NECKAR- ZENTRUM CENTER GALERIE ZENTRUM CENTER CENTER CENTER CENTER LOCATION Sulzbach/ Wildau/ Dresden Viernheim/ Norderstedt Dessau Magdeburg Hamburg Frankfurt Berlin Mannheim INVESTMENT 52.0% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 50.0% 50.0% LETTABLE SPACE SQM 124,000 121,000 77,000 69,500 54,300 52,500 51,300 43,400 PARKING 4,500 4,000 500 3,800 850 850 1,300 1,400 NUMBER OF SHOPS1 170 200 200 110 140 90 150 130 OCCUPANCY RATE² 100% 100% 100% 99% 99% 96% 98% 99% CATCHMENT 2.1 m. 1.1 m. 1.4 m. 1.5 m. 0.5 m. 0.3 m. 0.8 m. 0.5 m. AREA1 inhabitants inhabitants inhabitants inhabitants inhabitants inhabitants inhabitants inhabitants VISITORS 2018 7.6 m. 6.6 m. 14.4 m. 9.6 m. 10.4 m. 5.6 m. 9.1 m. 8.9 m. OPENING/ 1964/2004/ 1996/2011 2002/2011 1972/2002 1971/1995/ 1995 1998/2006 2004/2016 REFURBISHMENT 2011 2003 1approximately ² as % of market rent 38 APPENDIX COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Germany 2/2 BILLSTEDT- SAARPARK- ALLEE- CITY- CITY- CITY- STADT- STADT- CENTER CENTER FORUM CENTER GALERIE ARKADEN POINT GALERIE GALERIE LOCATION Hamburg Neunkirchen Wetzlar Hamm Wolfsburg Wuppertal Kassel Passau Hameln INVESTMENT 100% 50.0% 65.0% 100% 100% 100% 100% 75.0% 100% LETTABLE SPACE SQM 42,500 35,600 34,500 34,000 30,800 28,700 27,800 27,700 26,000 PARKING 1,500 1,600 1,700 1,300 800 650 220 500 500 NUMBER OF SHOPS1 110 130 110 90 100 80 60 90 100 OCCUPANCY RATE² 98% 99% 100% 100% 98% 97% 100% 99% 97% CATCHMENT 0.8 m. 0.7 m. 0.5 m. 0.4 m. 0.5 m. 0.7 m. 0.6 m. 0.8 m. 0.3 m. AREA1 inhabitants inhabitants inhabitants inhabitants inhabitants inhabitants inhabitants inhabitants inhabitants VISITORS 2018 10.8 m. 7.7 m. 7.9 m. 6.1 m. 7.2 m. 8.9 m. 8.6 m. 7.2 m. 6.4 m. OPENING/ 1969/1977/ 1989/1999/ 2005 1992/2003/ 2001/2006 2001/2004 2002/2009/ 2008 2008 REFURBISHMENT 1996 2009 2009 2015 1approximately ² as % of market rent 39 APPENDIX COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Europe GALERIA CITY OLYMPIA BAŁTYCKA ARKADEN ÁRKÁD LOCATION Brno, Gdansk, Klagenfurt, Pécs, Czech Republic Poland Austria Hungary INVESTMENT 100% 74.0% 50.0% 50.0% LETTABLE SPACE SQM 85,000 48,700 36,900 35,400 PARKING 4,000 1,050 880 850 NUMBER OF SHOPS1 200 193 120 130 OCCUPANCY RATE² 99% 99% 98% 97% CATCHMENT 1.2 m. inhabitants 1.1 m. inhabitants 0.4 m. inhabitants 0.7 m. inhabitants AREA1 VISITORS 2018 8.6 m. 9.0 m. 5.2 m. 12.5 m. OPENING/ 1999/2014-16 2007 2006 2004 REFURBISHMENT 1approximately ² as % of market rent 40 APPENDIX COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Financial Calendar 2020 19.03. Preliminary Results 2019 26.03. Bank of America Merrill Lynch European RE Conference, London 01.04. Invest Securities REITs Event, Paris 02.04. Commerzbank German Real Estate Forum, London 29.04. Publication of the Annual Report 2019 13.-14.05. Commerzbank Northern European Conference, New York / Boston 14.05. Quarterly Statement 3M 2020 19.05. Kempen European Property Seminar, Amsterdam 28.05. Societe Generale The Nice Conference, Nice 17.06. UniCredit Kepler Cheuvreux German Property Day, Paris 16.06. Annual General Meeting, Hamburg Half-year Financial Report 2020 Quarterly Statement 9M 2020 25.11. DZ Bank Equity Conference, Frankfurt 41 APPENDIX COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020 Contact PATRICK KISS WILHELM WELLNER OLAF BORKERS NICOLAS LISSNER Head of Investor & Public Relations Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Manager Investor & Public Relations Deutsche EuroShop AG instagram.com/deutscheeuroshop Investor & Public Relations ir-mall.com Heegbarg 36 22391 Hamburg facebook.com/euroshop Tel. +49 (40) 41 35 79 - 20/ - 22 flickr.com/desag slideshare.net/desag Fax +49 (40) 41 35 79 - 29 twitter.com/des_ag E-Mail:ir@deutsche-euroshop.com Web: www.deutsche-euroshop.com youtube.com/DeutscheEuroShop Important Notice: Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this presentation relating to future status or circumstances, including statements regarding management's plans and objectives for future operations, sales and earnings figures, are forward-looking statements of goals and expectations based on estimates, assumptions and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances and do not necessarily predict future results. Many factors could cause the actual results to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements. Deutsche EuroShop does not intend to update these forward-looking statements and does not assume any obligation to do so. 42 APPENDIX Attachments Original document

