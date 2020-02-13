Deutsche EuroShop : COMPANYPRESENTATION FEBRUARY2020

Retail turnover development on a like-for-likebasis:
+1.8%
+1.7%
+1.8%
Absoluteretail turnover development:
+0.0%
+2.4%
+0.5%
1German centers on a like-for-like basis (estimated turnover 2019: €2.0 billion)
22
2
The sum may not equal the totals due to rounding
SHOPPING CENTERS
COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020
Key Figures 9M 2019
€ million
01.01. - 30.09.2019
01.01. - 30.09.2018
CHANGE
Revenue
167.6
167.0
0.3%
Net operating income (NOI)
150.1
150.0
0.1%
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
146.9
146.5
0.3%
Financial gains / losses
-25.3
-28,4
10.9%
Valuation
-13.1
-15.1
13.3%
Earnings before tax (EBT, excl. valuation) 1
121.6
118.1
3.0%
Consolidated profit [earnings per share in €]
93.3
[1.51]
82.2
[1.33]
13.6% [13.5%]
FFO [per share in €]
111.7
[1.81]
110.7
[1.80]
0.9% [0.6%]
EPRA Earnings [per share in €]
120.5
[1.95]
107.8
[1.74]
11.8% [12.1%]
€ million
30.09.2019
31.12.2018
CHANGE
Total equity2
2,575.6
2,573.4
0.1%
Liabilities
2,049.5
2,036.8
0.6%
Total assets
4,625.1
4,610.2
0.3%
Equity ratio2
55.7%
55.8%
Loan to value ratio - consolidated3
31.6%
31.8%
- "look-through"4
33.7%
34.0%
Cash and cash equivalents
122.3
116.4
5.1%
1including the share attributable to equity-accounted
3Ratio of net financial liabilities (financial liabilities less cash and cash
joint ventures and associates
equivalents) to joint ventures and associates non current assets (investment
2including third-party interest in equity
properties and investments accounted for using the equity method)
4Ratio of net financial liabilities to long-term assets
calculated on the basis of the groups share
23
FINANCIALS
COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020
Valuation1- Investment Properties 2018
NAV PER SHARE (EPRA)
5.89
5.92
5.98
5.80
5.61
5.64
5.70
5.52
5.97
5.87
5.69
5.53
5.46
5.24 5.23 5.32
5.13
5.01
4.94
4.93
€
+6.8%2
43.24
43.19
43.17
39.58
33.17
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Net operating yield in %
Net initial yield in %
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS
in € thousand
Basis
change of -25bps
change of +25bps
Rent increase rates
1.33%
-131,500
+159,900
Discount rate
5.90%
+79,000
-75,200
Capitalization rate
5.07%
+136,100
-122,100
Cost ratio
10.20%
+9,800
-10,800
1
External appraisers: since 2015: JLL
24
2
2014 - 2018, Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
FINANCIALS
PAGE XY
COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020
Loan Structure1,2
PRINCIPLE AMOUNTS
SHARE OF
AVG.
INTEREST LOCKIN
DURATION
(€ MILLION)
TOTAL LOAN
INTEREST RATE
Up to 1 year
6.6
0.5%
3.54%
1 to 5 years
3.1
684.4
45.0%
3.32%
5 to 10 years
7.9
581.3
38.2%
2.41%
Over 10 years
10.7
247.6
16.3%
1.93%
Total1
5.5
1,519.9
100%
2.49%
19German and 4foreign bank partners
Weighted maturity of fixed interest periods5.5 years1
4.00
3.69
3.67
8
3.50
6
3.00
2.89
2.72
4
2.50
2.49
2
2.00
0
%
2015
2016
2017
2018
20191
yrs
avg. interest rate
weighted maturity
1as of 30 September 2019
25
2
excl. non-consolidated loans
FINANCIALS
COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020
Maturities until 20241,2
END OF FIXED INTEREST
REGULAR
PERIODS RESPECTIVELY
REDEMPTION
TOTAL MATURITIES Already fixed:
IN € MILLION
EXPIRING LOANS
AVG. INTEREST RATE
PAYMENTS
2019
123.1
4.73%
6.6
129.7
2020
134.1
4.52%
16.4
150.5
2021
198.3
4.48%
14.3
212.6
2022
225.6
3.26%
10.6
236.2
2023
209.0
2.99%
9.2
218.2
2024
0
9.6
9.6
890.1
€132.2m, 2.21%, 10y (08/2019)
€139.9m, 1.68%, 10y (01/2020)
Lower refinancing cost
positive FFO and EPRA earnings impact
At-equity consolidated loans1
END OF FIXED INTEREST
PERIODS RESPECTIVELY
IN € MILLION
EXPIRING LOANS
AVG. INTEREST RATE
DES' SHARE
2019
0
€59.0m, 1.09%, 9y (06/2020)
2020
47.1
4.23%
50%
2021
63.3
4.59%
50%
2022-2025
0
1as of 30 September 2019
26
2excl. at-equity consolidated loans
FINANCIALS
COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020
Forecast
REVENUE
in € million
+2.1%1
225.0
222-
221-
218.5
226
225
205.1
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
EBIT
in € million
+2.0%1
199.1
194-
191-
198
192.4
195
178.6
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
1Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 2016 - 2020
EBT(excl. valuation)
in € million
+4.5%1
159-
159-
153.3
160.9
162
162
134.5
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
NUMBER OF SHARES
in millions
+3.4%1
61.78
61.78
61.78
58.25
53.95
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
FFO
in € million
+3.9%1
148-
150-
148.1
150.4
151
153
129.9
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
FFO PER SHARE
in €
+0.4%1
Conversion of the conv. bond
2.542.40-2.43-
2.412.432.44 2.47
2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
27
FINANCIALS
COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020
Dividend & Performance
TREND OF SHARE
NAV per share
Dividend1
Share price3
1.70
+3.9%9
43.17
45.00
1.60
1.558
1.608
1.507
40.00
1.50
1.45
35.00
1.40
1.40
1.35
30.00
1.30
24.24
1.30
1.25
25.00
1.20
1.20
20.00
1.10
1.10
1.10
1.05
15.00
1.00
10.00
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
PERFORMANCE2
DES
DAX
EPRA4
REX5
OEF6
1 year
(2018)
-21.8%
-18.3%
-8.3%
+1.5%
+3.2%
3 years
-29.4%
=
-11.0% p.a.
-0.6% p.a.
-0.4% p.a.
+0.9% p.a.
+4.2% p.a.
5 years
-4.2% =
-0.9% p.a.
+2.0% p.a.
+8.4% p.a.
+2.1% p.a.
+3.8% p.a.
Since IPO (2001)
+172.2%
=
+5.7% p.a.
+2.8% p.a.
+7.3% p.a.
+4.1% p.a.
+3.4% p.a.
1respectively paid for the previous FY
2as of 31 Dec. 2018
6open ended real estate funds
3
2020: as of 12 February 2020
7
paid on 17 June 2019
4
EPRA/NAREIT Europe
8proposal
28
5
German government bonds index
9
2010 - 2021, Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the dividend
SHARE
COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020
Shareholder Structure1
Alexander Otto
19.5%
Private
BlackRock
Investors
3.0%
23.2%
Johannes Schorr
3.3%
State Street
5.0%
Germany
67%
Institutional
Investors
46.0%
24,500shareholders
Free float 80.5%
1Status: 11 February 2020
US
12%
UK
7%
NO
3% NL
2%
FR
CH 2%
1%
Other
6%
29
SHARE
COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020
Analysts' Consensus1
median/in €
2019
2020
Revenue (€ million)
224.9
225.3
EBIT (€ million)
196.8
195.7
FFO per share
2.43
2.45
NAV per share
42.70
42.22
Dividend
1.55
1.60
Price target (mean)
29.48
SELL
UNDERPERFORM
NEUTRAL
OUTPERFORM
BUY
HSBC
Kempen
100%
80%
60%
40%
20%
0%
Berenberg Bank
Baader Bank
Metzler
Commerzbank
Bankhaus Lampe
M.M. Warburg
Deutsche Bank
DZ Bank
Societe Generale
Green Street Advisors
Kepler Cheuvreux
Independent Research
J.P. Morgan Cazenove
NORD/LB
Pareto
Q2 04
Q3 05
Q4 06
Q1 08
Q2 09
Q3 10
Q4 11
Q1 13
Q2 14
Q3 15
Q4 16
Q1 18
Q2 19
negative
neutral
positive
30
1aggregated by DES, median values, status: 27 Nov. 2019, 17 analysts
SHARE
COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020
10 Reasons to Invest
01
02
03
04
05
The only public
Prime
Proven,
Stable cash flow
Shareholder-
company in Germany
conservative
with long term
friendly
to invest solely in
locations
strategy
visibility
dividend policy
shopping centers
06
07
08
09
10
Experienced
Excellent
Centers almost
Inflation-
Solidity combined
management
protected rental
with growth
track record
100% let
team
agreements
potential
31
SHARE
COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020
Key Data of the Share
Listed since
02.01.2001
Nominal capital
€61,783,594.00
Outstanding shares
61,783,594
Class of shares
Registered shares
Dividend 2018 (paid on 17 June 2019)
€1.50
52W High
€27.76
52W Low
€22.10
Share price (12 February 2020)
€24.24
Market capitalisation
€1.49 billion
Avg. turnover per day last 12 months (XETRA)
155,440 shares
Indices
SDAX, EPRA, GPR, MSCI Small Cap,
F.A.Z.-Index, GPTMS150 Index
Official market
Prime Standard
Frankfurt and XETRA
OTC market
Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg,
Hanover, Munich and Stuttgart
ISIN
DE 000 748 020 4
Ticker
DEQ, Reuters: DEQGn.DE
Market maker
Oddo Seydler
32
APPENDIX
COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020
Consolidated Income Statment 9M 2019
€ thousand
01.01. - 30.09.2019
01.01. - 30.09.2018
Revenue
167,594
167,027
Property operating costs
-9,271
-9,098
Property management costs
-8,195
-7,904
Net operating income (NOI)
150,128
150,025
Other operating income
1,346
784
Other operating expenses
-4,562
-4,336
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
146,912
146,473
Share in the profit or loss of associated
companies and joint ventures accounted for
21,356
20,978
using the equity method
Interest expense
-37,392
-39,843
Profit / loss attributable to limited partners
-13,745
-13,820
Other financial income and expenditure
0
2,256
Interest income
2,740
20
Financial gains / losses
-27,041
-30,409
Measurement gains / losses
-11,489
-13,172
Earnings before tax (EBT)
108,382
102,892
Income taxes
-15,042
-20,739
CONSOLIDATED PROFIT
93,340
82,153
Earnings per share (€), diluted
1.51
1.33
33
APPENDIX
COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020
Consolidated Balance Sheet 9M 2019
€ thousand
30.09.2019
31.12.2018
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
53,751
53,736
Property, plant and equipment
414
213
Investment properties
3,892,021
3,891,700
Investments accounted for using the
533,899
531,044
equity method
Other financial assets
31
31
Non-current assets
4,480,116
4,476,724
Current assets
Trade receivables
4,423
6,643
Other current assets
18,306
10,526
Cash and cash equivalents
122,267
116,335
Current assets
144,996
133,504
TOTAL ASSETS
4,625,112
4,610,228
€ thousand
30.09.2019
31.12.2018
LIABILITIES
Equity and reserves
Issued capital
61,784
61,784
Capital reserves
1,217,560
1,217,560
Retained earnings
951,581
950,404
Total equity
2,230,925
2,229,748
Non-current liabilities
Financial liabilities
1,487,677
1,496,313
Deferred tax liabilities
466,920
452,642
Right to redeem of limited partners
344,684
343,648
Other liabilities
33,643
34,297
Non-current liabilities
2,332,924
2,326,900
Current liabilities
32,263
26,080
Financial liabilities
3,175
3,543
Trade payables
5,591
2,384
Tax liabilities
8,894
7,413
Other provisions
8,894
7,413
Other liabilities
11,340
14,160
Current liabilities
61,263
53,580
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
4,625,112
4,610,228
34
APPENDIX
COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020
German Prime Shopping Center Yields
%COMPRESSION
DECOMPRESSION
POLARISATION
COMPRESSION
DECOMPRESSION ?
7
A10
6.5%
Norderstedt
Billstedt
Magdeburg
6.1%
6
Passau
6.0%
5.9%
Dresden
5.5%
5.4%
Neunkirchen
Brno
5
5.0%
5.0%
4
German shopping
3
center prime yields
2
Euro Swap
Rate
1
0
-1
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
35
Source: JLL, EUR Midswaps 7 years
APPENDIX
COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020
Our Partner:
ECE develops, plans, builds, leases and manages large commercial real estate in the sectors shopping, office, industries since 1965
Originally ECE was an abbreviation for the German word Einkaufscenterentwicklung (Shopping center development)
100% privately owned by the Otto family
Assets under management:
approx. 195 shopping centers
€33.0 billion market value
7.0 million sqm overall sales area
approx. 20,000 retail businesses
4.1 million daily visitors
Close alliance with an European market leader in the shopping center business
Active in 10 countries: −Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Qatar, Slovakia and Turkey
MANY INVESTORS RELY ON ECE:
36
APPENDIX
COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020
Environment
Climate protection is a top priority for Deutsche EuroShop. We firmly believe that sustainability and profitability are not mutually exclusive. Neither are shopping experience and environmental awareness.Long-term thinking is part of our strategy, and that includes a commitment to environmental protection.
In 2018, 19 of our 21 shopping centers had contracts with suppliers that use renewable energy sources, such as hydroelectric power, for their electricity needs. The TÜV Süd certified the green electricity for our centers in Germany with the renowned "Eco Power Product" label in 2018. We also plan to switch the remaining two centers over to green electricity wherever possible within the next few years.
The 19 centers used a total of around 72.8 million kWh of green electricity in 2018. This represented 100% of the electricity requirements in these shopping centers, Based on conservative calculations, this meant a reduction of around 30,011 tonnes in
carbon dioxide emissions, which equates to the annual CO2emissions of more than 1,350 two-person households. The use of heat exchangers and energy-saving light bulbs allows us to further reduce energy consumption in our shopping centers.
Deutsche EuroShop also supports a diverse range of local and regional activities that take place in our shopping centers in the areas of the environment, society and the economy.
37
APPENDIX
COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020
Germany 1/2
MAIN-
RHEIN-
HEROLD-
RATHAUS-
ALLEE-
PHOENIX-
TAUNUS-
A10
ALTMARKT-
NECKAR-
ZENTRUM
CENTER
GALERIE
ZENTRUM
CENTER
CENTER
CENTER
CENTER
LOCATION
Sulzbach/
Wildau/
Dresden
Viernheim/
Norderstedt
Dessau
Magdeburg
Hamburg
Frankfurt
Berlin
Mannheim
INVESTMENT
52.0%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
50.0%
50.0%
LETTABLE SPACE SQM
124,000
121,000
77,000
69,500
54,300
52,500
51,300
43,400
PARKING
4,500
4,000
500
3,800
850
850
1,300
1,400
NUMBER OF SHOPS1
170
200
200
110
140
90
150
130
OCCUPANCY RATE²
100%
100%
100%
99%
99%
96%
98%
99%
CATCHMENT
2.1 m.
1.1 m.
1.4 m.
1.5 m.
0.5 m.
0.3 m.
0.8 m.
0.5 m.
AREA1
inhabitants
inhabitants
inhabitants
inhabitants
inhabitants
inhabitants
inhabitants
inhabitants
VISITORS 2018
7.6 m.
6.6 m.
14.4 m.
9.6 m.
10.4 m.
5.6 m.
9.1 m.
8.9 m.
OPENING/
1964/2004/
1996/2011
2002/2011
1972/2002
1971/1995/
1995
1998/2006
2004/2016
REFURBISHMENT
2011
2003
1approximately
² as % of market rent
38
APPENDIX
COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020
Germany 2/2
BILLSTEDT-
SAARPARK-
ALLEE-
CITY-
CITY-
CITY-
STADT-
STADT-
CENTER
CENTER
FORUM
CENTER
GALERIE
ARKADEN
POINT
GALERIE
GALERIE
LOCATION
Hamburg
Neunkirchen
Wetzlar
Hamm
Wolfsburg
Wuppertal
Kassel
Passau
Hameln
INVESTMENT
100%
50.0%
65.0%
100%
100%
100%
100%
75.0%
100%
LETTABLE SPACE SQM
42,500
35,600
34,500
34,000
30,800
28,700
27,800
27,700
26,000
PARKING
1,500
1,600
1,700
1,300
800
650
220
500
500
NUMBER OF SHOPS1
110
130
110
90
100
80
60
90
100
OCCUPANCY RATE²
98%
99%
100%
100%
98%
97%
100%
99%
97%
CATCHMENT
0.8 m.
0.7 m.
0.5 m.
0.4 m.
0.5 m.
0.7 m.
0.6 m.
0.8 m.
0.3 m.
AREA1
inhabitants
inhabitants
inhabitants
inhabitants
inhabitants
inhabitants
inhabitants
inhabitants
inhabitants
VISITORS 2018
10.8 m.
7.7 m.
7.9 m.
6.1 m.
7.2 m.
8.9 m.
8.6 m.
7.2 m.
6.4 m.
OPENING/
1969/1977/
1989/1999/
2005
1992/2003/
2001/2006
2001/2004
2002/2009/
2008
2008
REFURBISHMENT
1996
2009
2009
2015
1approximately
² as % of market rent
39
APPENDIX
COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020
Europe
GALERIA
CITY
OLYMPIA
BAŁTYCKA
ARKADEN
ÁRKÁD
LOCATION
Brno,
Gdansk,
Klagenfurt,
Pécs,
Czech Republic
Poland
Austria
Hungary
INVESTMENT
100%
74.0%
50.0%
50.0%
LETTABLE SPACE SQM
85,000
48,700
36,900
35,400
PARKING
4,000
1,050
880
850
NUMBER OF SHOPS1
200
193
120
130
OCCUPANCY RATE²
99%
99%
98%
97%
CATCHMENT
1.2 m. inhabitants
1.1 m. inhabitants
0.4 m. inhabitants
0.7 m. inhabitants
AREA1
VISITORS 2018
8.6 m.
9.0 m.
5.2 m.
12.5 m.
OPENING/
1999/2014-16
2007
2006
2004
REFURBISHMENT
1approximately
² as % of market rent
40
APPENDIX
COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020
Financial Calendar
2020
19.03. Preliminary Results 2019
26.03. Bank of America Merrill Lynch European RE Conference, London
01.04. Invest Securities REITs Event, Paris
02.04. Commerzbank German Real Estate Forum, London
29.04. Publication of the Annual Report 2019
13.-14.05. Commerzbank Northern European Conference, New York / Boston
14.05. Quarterly Statement 3M 2020
19.05. Kempen European Property Seminar, Amsterdam
28.05. Societe Generale The Nice Conference, Nice
17.06. UniCredit Kepler Cheuvreux German Property Day, Paris
16.06. Annual General Meeting, Hamburg
Half-yearFinancial Report 2020
Quarterly Statement 9M 2020
25.11. DZ Bank Equity Conference, Frankfurt
41
APPENDIX
COMPANY PRESENTATION | FEBRUARY 2020
Contact
PATRICK KISS
WILHELM WELLNER
OLAF BORKERS
NICOLAS LISSNER
Head of Investor & Public Relations
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Manager Investor & Public Relations
Deutsche EuroShop AG
instagram.com/deutscheeuroshop
Investor & Public Relations
ir-mall.com
Heegbarg 36
22391 Hamburg
facebook.com/euroshop
Tel. +49 (40) 41 35 79 - 20/ - 22
flickr.com/desag
slideshare.net/desag
Fax +49 (40) 41 35 79 - 29
twitter.com/des_ag
E-Mail:ir@deutsche-euroshop.com
Web: www.deutsche-euroshop.com
youtube.com/DeutscheEuroShop
Important Notice: Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this presentation relating to future status or circumstances, including statements regarding management's plans and objectives for future operations, sales and earnings figures, are forward-looking statements of goals and expectations based on estimates, assumptions and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances and do not necessarily predict future results.
Many factors could cause the actual results to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements. Deutsche EuroShop does not intend to update these forward-looking statements and does not assume any obligation to do so.
Deutsche EuroShop AG published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 22:53:09 UTC