Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche EuroShop    DEQ   DE0007480204

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP (DEQ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Deutsche EuroShop: First-half results in line with forecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 06:16pm CEST

14.08.2018

Deutsche EuroShop: First-half results in line with forecast

  • Significant growth in revenue and income due to portfolio expansion in Czech Republic
  • Stable portfolio business in competitive retail environment
  • 'At-your-Service' and 'Mall Beautification' programmes launched
  • Funds from operations (FFO) up 6.5 %
  • Further increase in dividend expected

The shopping center investor Deutsche EuroShop recorded net operating income (NOI) of €100.5 million in the first half of 2018, almost matching the rise in revenues of 5.5 % year on year to €111.6 million. EBIT climbed by 6.0 % to €98.0 million. This growth was attributable in the main to the Olympia Center in Brno, which has been included in the consolidated figures since 31 March 2017.

The existing portfolio also made a positive contribution to growth, with revenue up by 0.4 % (lfl).

Earnings before taxes and excluding measurement gains/losses increased from €73.0 million to €78.9 million (+8.0 %). By contrast, consolidated profit fell -1.7 % to €55.3 million due to measurement losses. 'With our 'At-your-Service' and 'Mall Beautification' programmes, we are investing in the further modernisation and future of our existing centers,' comments CEO Wilhelm Wellner, explaining the impact of measurement gains/losses: 'In addition, the fact that we decided not to proceed with the expansion concept for our shopping center in Gdansk to the extent originally planned on account of the current project and approval status meant we had corresponding one-off write-downs on part of the preliminary costs.'

Business continued to be stable in terms of operations. EPRA earnings improved significantly from €68.0 million to €73.6 million owing to the portfolio expansion (+8.2%). At the same time, funds from operations (FFO) rose from €70.9 million to €75.5 million, which corresponds to growth of 6.5 %.

The Deutsche EuroShop management team is sticking to its forecast for financial year 2018 and aims to pay a dividend of €1.50 per share for the financial year. The expectation is that the dividend will increase by a further €0.05 for 2019.

Full quarterly statement

The full half-year financial report is available as a PDF document and in ePaper format. It can be downloaded fromwww.deutsche-euroshop.com/ir

Webcast of the teleconference

Deutsche EuroShop will hold a conference call for analysts in English at 10:00 a.m. (CET) on Wednesday, 15 August 2018, which will be carried out as a live webcast on

www.deutsche-euroshop.com/ir

Deutsche EuroShop - The shopping center company

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The MDAX-listed company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

Key Group figures

in € million

01.01.-30.06.2018

01.01.-30.06.2017

+/-

Revenue

111.6

105.8

5.5 %

Net operating income (NOI)

100.5

95.3

5.4 %

EBIT

98.0

92.5

6.0 %

EBT (excluding measurement gains / losses)

78.9

73.0

8.0 %

EPRA Earnings

73.6

68.0

8.2 %

FFO

75.5

70.9

6.5 %

Consolidated profit

55.3

56.2

-1.7 %

per share in €

01.01.-30.06.2018

01.01.-30.06.2017

+/-

EPRA earnings per share

1.19

1.20

-0.8 %

FFO per share

1.22

1.25

-2.4 %

Earnings per share

0.89

0.99

-10.1 %

Weighted number of no-par-value shares issued

61,783,594

56,754,256

+8.9 %

in € million

30.06.2018

31.12.2017

+/-

Equity

2,540.8

2,574.9

-1.3 %

Liabilities

2,139.2

2,052.1

4.2 %

Total assets

4,680.0

4,627.0

1.1 %

Equity ratio in %

54.3

55.6

LTV ratio in %*

30.8

32.4

Cash and cash equivalents

168.3

106.6

57.9 %

For explanations regarding the financial figures used, please consult www.deutsche-euroshop.de/des/pages/index/p/210
* The LTV ratio stands at 32.8% after the deduction of the dividend paid out on 3 July 2018

Disclaimer

Deutsche EuroShop AG published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 16:15:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
06:16pDEUTSCHE EUROSHOP : First-half results in line with forecast
PU
06:05pDEUTSCHE EUROSHOP : First-half results in line with forecast
EQ
08/10DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
EQ
08/09DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : half-yearly earnings release
08/08DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
EQ
08/01DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
EQ
08/01DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
EQ
07/16DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
07/16DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
07/03DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Our Guide To Investing Outside The U.S. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 222 M
EBIT 2018 193 M
Net income 2018 133 M
Debt 2018 1 470 M
Yield 2018 5,01%
P/E ratio 2018 13,11
P/E ratio 2019 14,39
EV / Sales 2018 14,9x
EV / Sales 2019 14,8x
Capitalization 1 841 M
Chart DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
Duration : Period :
Deutsche EuroShop Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 36,7 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilhelm Wellner Chief Executive Officer
Reiner Strecker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olaf G. Borkers Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Armbrust Member-Supervisory Board
Alexander Otto Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP-12.06%2 099
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-2.38%44 564
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-7.89%44 363
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.71%32 590
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-23.25%31 384
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-16.89%26 896
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.