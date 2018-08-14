Deutsche EuroShop: First-half results in line with forecast

14.08.2018

The shopping center investor Deutsche EuroShop recorded net operating income (NOI) of €100.5 million in the first half of 2018, almost matching the rise in revenues of 5.5 % year on year to €111.6 million. EBIT climbed by 6.0 % to €98.0 million. This growth was attributable in the main to the Olympia Center in Brno, which has been included in the consolidated figures since 31 March 2017.

The existing portfolio also made a positive contribution to growth, with revenue up by 0.4 % (lfl).

Earnings before taxes and excluding measurement gains/losses increased from €73.0 million to €78.9 million (+8.0 %). By contrast, consolidated profit fell -1.7 % to €55.3 million due to measurement losses. 'With our 'At-your-Service' and 'Mall Beautification' programmes, we are investing in the further modernisation and future of our existing centers,' comments CEO Wilhelm Wellner, explaining the impact of measurement gains/losses: 'In addition, the fact that we decided not to proceed with the expansion concept for our shopping center in Gdansk to the extent originally planned on account of the current project and approval status meant we had corresponding one-off write-downs on part of the preliminary costs.'

Business continued to be stable in terms of operations. EPRA earnings improved significantly from €68.0 million to €73.6 million owing to the portfolio expansion (+8.2%). At the same time, funds from operations (FFO) rose from €70.9 million to €75.5 million, which corresponds to growth of 6.5 %.

The Deutsche EuroShop management team is sticking to its forecast for financial year 2018 and aims to pay a dividend of €1.50 per share for the financial year. The expectation is that the dividend will increase by a further €0.05 for 2019.

Deutsche EuroShop - The shopping center company

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The MDAX-listed company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.