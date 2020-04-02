Log in
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

(DEQ)
Deutsche EuroShop : Suspension of forecast for 2020 - current information on Deutsche EuroShop's business performance in view of the ongoing spread of the coronavirus and the entry into force of laws to mitigate the effects of the pandemic

04/02/2020 | 02:45pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche EuroShop AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Suspension of forecast for 2020 - current information on Deutsche EuroShop's business performance in view of the ongoing spread of the coronavirus and the entry into force of laws to mitigate the effects of the pandemic

02-Apr-2020 / 20:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Suspension of forecast for 2020 - current information on Deutsche EuroShop's business performance in view of the ongoing spread of the coronavirus and the entry into force of laws to mitigate the effects of the pandemic

  • Forecast for 2020 withdrawn
  • First tenant insolvencies due to official business closures
  • Good financial ratios and liquidity situation ensure solid financial room for manoeuvre
  • 2020 loan refinancing (?70 million) contractually agreed

Hamburg, 02.04.2020 - Since mid-March the majority of shops in the shopping centers of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DES) have been officially ordered to close to protect the population and contain the coronavirus pandemic. The further spread of the pandemic and the extension of official requirements have further aggravated the economic situation in general and for bricks and mortar retailing in particular. In the current situation, various governments in Europe have initiated or passed short-term legislation to alleviate the negative economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Germany, the main market for DES, the "Act to Mitigate the Consequences of the COVID 19 Pandemic in Civil, Insolvency and Criminal Procedure Law" passed on 27 March 2020 contains extensive legal and financial support measures for companies affected. These include temporary special protection against terminating tenants' contracts for non-payment of rent in the period from 1 April to 30 June 2020, where it can be credibly shown that this delay is due to the coronavirus pandemic. In Poland, a law enacted with effect from 1 April 2020 suspends the obligation to pay rent for the closure period. In Hungary, too, the government has announced a plan to provide immediate relief to tenants in terms of rent payments.

Impact on Deutsche EuroShop AG
Given the still unforeseeable duration of the coronavirus pandemic and business closures and the increasingly negative effects these are having on DES tenants (in particular the first notifications of bankruptcies or warning messages regarding the liquidity situation), as well as the effects of new legal provisions which are foreseeable or expected, the forecast for 2020 published by the company in November 2019 and which was already subjected to caveats on 20 March 2020 is now being withdrawn. From today's perspective, it is not possible to estimate the further course of events or economic impact for 2020. A new forecast will be issued as soon as this is feasible.

Thanks to its low level of debt and its liquidity available, the company has solid financial room for manoeuvre in this exceptional situation. In addition, a ?70 million agreement was signed as planned on 26 March 2020 to refinance the loans maturing in 2020.

Person making the notification: Patrick Kiss, Head of Investor & Public Relations

02-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche EuroShop AG
Heegbarg 36
22391 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 413 579-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 413 579-29
E-mail: ir@deutsche-euroshop.de
Internet: www.deutsche-euroshop.de
ISIN: DE0007480204
WKN: 748020
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1014549

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1014549  02-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1014549&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
