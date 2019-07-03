Log in
Deutsche Grundstücksauktionen AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/03/2019 | 07:20am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.07.2019 / 13:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Ansorge

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Grundstücksauktionen AG

b) LEI
529900ZIETUJG71XNM98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005533400

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.00 EUR 4000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
16.0000 EUR 4000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-07-02; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


03.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Grundstücksauktionen AG
Kurfürstendamm 65
10707 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.dga-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

52387  03.07.2019 


© EQS 2019
