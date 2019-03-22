DGAP-News: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG: Annual General Meeting, Hans-Ulrich Sutter new Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dividend of EUR 0.09 per share resolved



22.03.2019 / 16:38

Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG

Hans-Ulrich Sutter new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Dividend of EUR 0.09 per share resolved

Rostock, March 22, 2019 - The Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A2G9LL1), which took place in Berlin today, elected Mr. Hans-Ullrich Sutter to the Supervisory Board. The previous Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr Maximilian Murawo, had resigned from his office with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting.

At the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board held after the Annual General Meeting, Mr. Hans-Ulrich Sutter was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Dr Dirk Markus was reappointed Deputy Chairman.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to pay a dividend of EUR 0.09 per share for the 2017/2018 financial year.

The actions of the Management Board and Supervisory Board were approved for their term of office in fiscal year 2017/18. DOMUS AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft/Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Berlin, was appointed as auditor for the 2018/19 financial year. Various minor amendments to the Articles of Association were adopted. In addition, a new Authorised Capital 2019 was created, and a resolution was passed on the creation of an authorisation to issue bonds with warrants and/or convertible bonds with the possibility of excluding subscription rights.

More than 67 % of the share capital was represented (share capital of the Company at the time of the Annual General Meeting was convened: EUR 22,500,072). All items on the agenda were resolved by a large majority. The detailed voting results will be published on the company's website:

https://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/annual-general-meeting-2019/

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG:

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG invests sustainably in Light-Industrial real estate in Germany. In addition to the activities of warehousing and distribution of goods, Light Industrial also covers their administration and production. The asset class consists mainly of medium to large industrial and commercial park areas. The areas are usually more complex than pure logistics real estate and have a high local relevance. The share is listed on the regulated market of Berlin Stock Exchange and in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Since the beginning of 2018, the company has been granted the status of a real estate investment trust (REIT) and the related income tax exemption.

Contact:Deutsche Industrie REIT-AGMr René BergmannChief Financial OfficerAugust-Bebel-Str. 6814482 PotsdamTel. +49 331 740 076 535