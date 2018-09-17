|
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
09/17/2018 | 10:30am CEST
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
17.09.2018 / 10:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Obotritia Capital KGaA
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Rolf
|Last name(s):
|Elgeti
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A2G9LL1
b) Nature of the transaction
|Purchase as part of a capital increase
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|10.00 EUR
|2396660.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|10.00 EUR
|2396660.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
17.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
|
|August-Bebel-Str. 68
|
|14482 Potsdam
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
44855 17.09.2018
© EQS 2018
|
|Latest news on DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales 2018
|
9,90 M
|
EBIT 2018
|
13,2 M
|
Net income 2018
|
13,3 M
|
Debt 2018
|
55,5 M
|
Yield 2018
|
0,72%
|
|
P/E ratio 2018
|
12,34
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
10,21
|
EV / Sales 2018
|
22,9x
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
16,8x
|
Capitalization
|
171 M
|
|Chart DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|
2
|Average target price
|
11,0 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
6,1%