DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG (JB7)
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/17/2018 | 10:30am CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.09.2018 / 10:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Obotritia Capital KGaA

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Elgeti
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900KUCKLL93310775 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2G9LL1

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase as part of a capital increase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.00 EUR 2396660.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.00 EUR 2396660.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-09-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


17.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44855  17.09.2018 


© EQS 2018
