Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG

DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG (JB7)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 12/27 01:17:22 pm
11.275 EUR   -0.22%
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/27/2018 | 12:40pm CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.12.2018 / 12:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sonja
Last name(s): Paffendorf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900KUCKLL93310775 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A2TSVK1

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 70,061 subscription rights in the context of a subscription rights capital increase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2018-12-18; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


27.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

47989  27.12.2018 


© EQS 2018
